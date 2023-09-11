Brandon Pesz Discusses Innovations at PJS Racing Engines

Second-generation drag racer and engine builder Brandon Pesz recognized a need for improvement in the sport, and because of that necessity, PJS Racing Engines was born.

Fast forward to the 2023 season, Pesz is not only working diligently with his customers but he’s also focused on innovation.

“The business has really grown this year,” confined Brandon Pesz, co-owner of PJS Racing. From 2020 to 2023, Pesz focused on research and development within his three-car NHRA Pro Mod team.

Their presence isn’t restricted to one series. They’re making their mark across the PDRA, Mid-West Drag Racing Series, and have stars like “Chuck 55” Parker representing them in Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings and the Outlaw Pro Mods.

One of PJS Racing’s primary strengths lies in its inventory. “That’s one thing that we have an advantage over other people is we have a very big inventory,” stated Pesz. “We have everything in stock and have done a great job of staying on top of keeping the parts coming in as fast as they’re going out.”

PJS Racing Engines has effectively leveraged strategic collaborations with industry giants. Their alliance with CN Blocks to craft their custom billet engine blocks and with Slick Rick Racing Heads for their custom billet cylinder heads has solidified their position in the market.

Furthermore, PJS Racing Engines is relentlessly dedicated to advancing its offerings. They’ve introduced an engine wholly crafted by them. Plus, their venture into the tractor-pulling sphere is a testament to their adaptability and ambition.

Pesz tributes his beginnings to his father, Pat Pesz, and uncle, Ray Pesz. They owned one of the most competitive race engine shops in Houston, Texas, during the 1970s, ’80s, and early ’90s. Brandon worked at the shop from his early teens until he went to full-time tuning on drag cars, mainly Quick 8/Pro Mod cars, starting in 1993.

From there, PJS Race Engines was born out of the desire to revolutionize the standard Hemi used in boosted cars for over three decades. Their modifications, which created the PJS 4.9 Canted Valve Engine, on the Chrysler Hemi’s inefficiencies have been groundbreaking. Innovations such as the 4.900” bore space and the custom 4.9 Bryant crankshaft have been pivotal. The bigger bore on the PJS 4.9 Canted Valve Engine, which allows more room for bigger valves, provides more room to move lifters in better locations.

PJS Race Engines also utilizes a heavy-duty cam belt drive system that creates tremendously fewer harmonics in the valve train over a gear-to-gear cam drive, which allows more power at higher RPMs.

Additionally, the PJS engine has the more efficient canted valve Hemi heads. Other Hemis are inline valves that allow fuel and air to escape out the exhaust during valve overlap. These developments are not mere technicalities but are redefining the standards of engine efficiency and performance.

As far as what lies ahead for Pesz the Pro Mod veteran – he plans on taking his HeadHunter outlaw Pro Mod to Xtreme Raceway Park to attempt to shatter Frankie Taylor’s long-standing record of 3.48 before converting the car to Snowbirds Outlaw Nationals, U.S. Streets and World Series of Pro Mod trim.