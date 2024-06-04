Brandon Margo Wins Street Stick at UMTR North Season Opener

Quaker City Motorsports Park in Salem, Ohio, played host to the United Manual Transmission Racers (UMTR) North 2024 Season on Sunday, May 26th. The weather looked a bit dubious, but Mother Nature cooperated for most of the day. Medice Manufacturing was the race sponsor guaranteeing the purse for both Quick Stick and Street Stick.

The Quick Stick ladder was made up of a 23-car field and an eight car ladder for Street Stick, with both long-time street stick racer Jim Wilson and Jack Miller jumping up to run in Quick Stick.

Jack had the luck of the draw to pair up in first round with current Quick Stick champion Pat Himes and Jim drew Roger Blile, former multi-time champion.

Bob Regal, with his Opal, got the bye in the first round with a few competition singles thrown in due to breakage. Both Blile and Himes showed what champions are made of, advancing into round two.

Steve Tucholsky, last year’s runner up, advanced also by taking out former champion Larry Kortkamp. Ron Kovalski who was celebrating his 70th birthday would also advance.

Himes had to bow out in round three with some issues with his wheel standing Camaro, giving Tucholsky a competition single where he would face off with Paul Luchynski in round four, advancing him to the finals.

Ron Kovalski got a gift with the bye in round four, advancing him to the finals. Mother Nature at that time said, “Not today, gentlemen,” when it started to rain before the race in Quick Stick could be completed.

Street Stick was a fun race to watch – Brandon Margo took out former Street Stick champion Jeremy Murray. Dave Chioti took out Donald Cooke, Jay Wood advanced with his win over Aaron Adyniec and Fred Carlier got the “W” over Paul Adamczyk. It would come down to Brandon Margo and last year’s Rookie of the Year, Jay Wood, with Margo taking the event win.

Lastly, Roger Blile was the winner of the Clutch Artist Award and the coveted extra point.

UMTR again thanks its sponsor, Medice Manufacturing, as well as DRC Truck and Equipment Repair for sponsoring the Clutch Artist Award, and its corporate sponsors Summit Racing Equipment, Mickey Thompson, Liberty Gears, Ram, GForce, VP Fuels, and Custom Floaters.

UMTR North will be heading to Kuhnle Motorsports Park in Thompson, OH, on Saturday, June 8th, for its next event.

