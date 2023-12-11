Brainerd Motorsports Park Changes to WDRA Sanction

Brainerd Motorsports Park has reached a multi-year sanction agreement with the World Drag Racing Alliance (WDRA) and becomes the eighth new facility to join the flourishing WDRA member track network ahead of the 2024 season.

Formerly sanctioned by IHRA, the eighth-mile drag strip in Ringgold, Georgia, is home to a multitude of racers who enjoy a wide range of racing action from March through November. Owned and operated by Steven and Amy Farrow, Brainerd Motorsports Park events include a points series, big money bracket racing, the monthly Big Dog Brawl, motorcycle drags, nostalgia racing, several impressive junior dragster events, index races, and more.

“We love the passion and dedication Steve and Amy bring to the Alliance,” said Frank Kohutek from WDRA. “They are also both active racers which gives them a unique perspective within the drag racing community. They are both very dedicated to their track and their racers. We appreciate them evaluating the WDRA member track programs and benefits and making an informed decision to trust us to go to work for their operation and their racers.”

The Farrows consider Brainerd Motorsports Park more than just a business and protect the facility like their own home. Operating a racetrack where the racers feel like family means that every decision is made with those racers in mind. Amy Farrow elaborated, “We’re excited to join the WDRA as we feel it’s an organization that aligns with our racer’s needs.”

Brainerd Motorsports Park racers will now get to participate in the $250,000 WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series in addition to hosting a WDRA Race for The Rod event. An exclusive assortment of benefits and discounts are also provided to WDRA members and facilities. At the end of the season, Brainerd racers will get the opportunity to compete at Montgomery International Dragway for both the WDRA Summit Southern Bracket Finals and WDRA Summit Sportsman Drag Racing Series World Championship events.