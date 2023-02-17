Braille Battery Named Official Battery of PDRA

Braille Battery, an innovative manufacturer of racing grade lithium batteries, has been named the Official Battery of the Professional Drag Racers Association (PDRA), series officials announced today. The new partnership is facilitated through Tony Christian Racing, the master distributor and representative of Braille Battery’s drag racing specific products.

“It means a lot to all of us at the PDRA that Heather Christian-Kircher and the folks at Braille Battery chose to partner with us as the Official Battery of the PDRA,” said Will Smith, marketing director, PDRA. “Braille lithium batteries have a legendary pedigree in drag racing, and many of our racers already use them. We encourage our racers – and fans – to consider Braille when they’re looking to make their next lithium battery purchase.”

In 2009, Pro Street icon Tony Christian partnered with Braille Battery to bring the first 16-volt lithium battery to market specifically for drag racing. It’s since been used by world champions in PDRA Pro Nitrous and Pro Boost, NHRA Pro Mod, NHRA Pro Stock, and more. Since Christian’s passing in the summer of 2022, his daughter, Heather Christian-Kircher, has continued to operate Tony Christian Racing as a performance parts distributor specializing in Braille batteries.

“PDRA is the home of the elite Pro Mods – enough said,” Christian-Kircher said. “I am thrilled to see how PDRA is growing their Pro Street and Super Street classes. Drag racing definitely needs to grow wider rather than just faster, giving every car a division to run in at the upper levels. Pro Mod and Pro Street were Dad’s love and passion. I’m happy to stay involved and give back to the sport that gave him everything. Dad didn’t do much in the way of advertising – he was a face-to-face talker. Well, now it’s my turn. Let’s see what we can do! I want to see the Flying B logo everywhere!”

The Braille B168L “Drag Race Spec” lithium battery is only 8 pounds and puts out over 2300 cranking amps. It is capable of starting the 900-plus-cubic-inch motors while running pumps, fans, nitrous solenoids, ignition system, data logging, etc. for a run. Typical recharge time is about 10-15 minutes with the 16v 25-amp lithium charger that comes in the combo.

Beyond drag racing, Braille lithium batteries have been used by top competitors in Formula 1, IndyCar, NASCAR, road racing, drifting, off-road, and grassroots racing. Braille also offers batteries for high-performance powersports applications.

“I’m really hoping to highlight how many of the drivers and teams are already using the 16V Braille Battery, and have been using the same one for years, pass after pass after pass,” Christian-Kircher said. “I want to honor my father’s name and grow awareness of the product that he founded and helped bring to fruition.”

Christian-Kircher plans to attend a few of the stops on the eight-race PDRA schedule to visit customers and meet with racers to explain the benefits of Braille lithium batteries.

“I love walking through the pits, stopping by and saying hello and ‘have a great run’,” Christian-Kircher said. “The North vs. South Shootout is always a fun race; you most definitely will catch me there! The main thing I’m focusing on this year is talking to and educating the dealers and drivers on the ins and outs of lithium; tips and tricks and how not to ruin your battery.”

The 2023 PDRA season will kick off March 30-April 1 at the East Coast Nationals at GALOT Motorsports Park in Benson, North Carolina.