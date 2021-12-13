Bradenton Motorsports Park to Host Second Annual SFG Christmas Bracket Bash

SFG Promotions Inc. heads to Bradenton Motorsports Park for the 2nd annual Hansen Global Inc. Christmas Bracket Bash presented by JEGS December 15-18, 2021. All entries are completely sold out for this highly anticipated event. No gate entries will be available. Racing action will kick off with a track hosted Test and Tune session on Tuesday and the Kick Booty Motorsports $15K warm-up race on Wednesday. This year, SFG has bumped up the overall purses to feature three $50,000-to-win races. The day sponsors include, FuelTech, FTI Performance, and Right Trailers respectively.

Early parking will begin at noon on Tuesday with the track hosted Test and Tune to run from 2PM- 7PM. Gates open at 8AM on Wednesday with Round 1 of the $15K Warm-up race to begin at 10:30AM. On Thursday & Friday, the gates open at 8AM with new entry time runs at 8:30AM and eliminations for the $50Ks to follow. On Saturday, gates open at 8AM with new entry time runs at 9AM and the Right Trailers $50K eliminations to follow.

ADVERTISEMENT



“The Christmas Bash is quickly becoming the can’t miss event of the year for many racers. We are grateful to have sold this event out, several months in advance, for the 2nd year in a row. While much of the country is preparing for the off-season, drag racing is alive in Florida and we are excited to be a part of it”, said SFG Promotions CEO, Kyle Riley.

The cost of admission for spectators and crew members is $40 for the full event or $15 per day.

MotorMania TV will be on site throughout the full event and coverage will start on Wednesday for those who cannot make it in person.

Following this event, the SFG Promotions team will begin preparations for the 2022 race season. Be sure to stay tuned to the SFG Promotions Facebook page & racesfg.com for information on next year.

Comments