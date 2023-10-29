Connect with us

Bradenton Motorsports Park Announces Pro Mod Entry List for 52nd Annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

Chris Sears photo

The Pro Mod entry list for the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals is always stacked with world champions, race winners, and record setters. This year is no different, as Bradenton Motorsports Park recently announced the Pro Mod entry list for the 52nd annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks, Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The historic event will pay $52,000 to the winner in Pro Mod.

Drivers on the entry list include defending event winner Jim Halsey, who took his nitrous-fed “Daddy Shark” ’68 Camaro to the $51,000 win after defeating numerous boosted competitors. Ken Quartuccio, who earned a milestone first Pro Mod win at the U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton in late January, is also on the entry list. Spencer Hyde, the winner of the $100,000-to-win Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, is yet another big-money Bradenton race winner hoping to cash in again.

2023 Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Pro Mod Entry List

  • Spencer Hyde
  • Derrick Brown
  • David Monday
  • Tom Blincoe
  • Derek Ward
  • Melanie Salemi
  • Scott Wildgust
  • Jason Kalso
  • Craig Sullivan
  • Jim Halsey
  • Billy Banaka
  • Ken Quartuccio
  • Jose Gonzalez
  • Scott Tidwell
  • Randy Weatherford
  • Travis Harvey
  • Stan Shelton
  • Dustin Nesloney
  • Scott Lang
  • Jeff Rudolf
  • Kevin Rivenbark
  • Mike DiDomenico
  • Jason Lee
  • Jerico Balduf
  • Pete Farber
  • Jay Santos
  • R. Gray
  • Lyle Barnett
  • Jon Lucas
  • Todd Tutterow
  • Dean Marinis
  • Bob Glenn
  • Brandon Pesz
  • Manny Buginga
  • Kenny Lang
  • Mark Werdehausen
  • Stevie Jackson
  • Ty Tutterow
  • Al Billes
  • Andrew Handras
  • Barry Mitchell
  • Robert Abbott
  • Todd Moyer
  • Jason Harris
  • Wesley Jones
  • Raymond Matos
  • Kurt Steding
  • Maxime Landry
  • Kris Thorne
  • Joe Albrecht
  • Blake Housley
  • Mark Micke

Along with Pro Mod, the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals will include X275, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, Outlaw 632, Ultra Street, No-Time Shootout, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index, 7.50 Index, 4.60 Bike, and Jr. Dragster.

