Bradenton Motorsports Park Announces Pro Mod Entry List for 52nd Annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals

The Pro Mod entry list for the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals is always stacked with world champions, race winners, and record setters. This year is no different, as Bradenton Motorsports Park recently announced the Pro Mod entry list for the 52nd annual Snowbird Outlaw Nationals presented by Motion Raceworks, Nov. 30-Dec. 3. The historic event will pay $52,000 to the winner in Pro Mod.

Drivers on the entry list include defending event winner Jim Halsey, who took his nitrous-fed “Daddy Shark” ’68 Camaro to the $51,000 win after defeating numerous boosted competitors. Ken Quartuccio, who earned a milestone first Pro Mod win at the U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton in late January, is also on the entry list. Spencer Hyde, the winner of the $100,000-to-win Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by J&A Service, is yet another big-money Bradenton race winner hoping to cash in again.

2023 Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Pro Mod Entry List

Spencer Hyde

Derrick Brown

David Monday

Tom Blincoe

Derek Ward

Melanie Salemi

Scott Wildgust

Jason Kalso

Craig Sullivan

Jim Halsey

Billy Banaka

Ken Quartuccio

Jose Gonzalez

Scott Tidwell

Randy Weatherford

Travis Harvey

Stan Shelton

Dustin Nesloney

Scott Lang

Jeff Rudolf

Kevin Rivenbark

Mike DiDomenico

Jason Lee

Jerico Balduf

Pete Farber

Jay Santos

R. Gray

Lyle Barnett

Jon Lucas

Todd Tutterow

Dean Marinis

Bob Glenn

Brandon Pesz

Manny Buginga

Kenny Lang

Mark Werdehausen

Stevie Jackson

Ty Tutterow

Al Billes

Andrew Handras

Barry Mitchell

Robert Abbott

Todd Moyer

Jason Harris

Wesley Jones

Raymond Matos

Kurt Steding

Maxime Landry

Kris Thorne

Joe Albrecht

Blake Housley

Mark Micke

Along with Pro Mod, the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals will include X275, Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, Outlaw 632, Ultra Street, No-Time Shootout, 5.50 Index, 6.50 Index, 7.50 Index, 4.60 Bike, and Jr. Dragster.