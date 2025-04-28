Brad Waddle Wins Season Opening JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock Race

Brad Waddle and his Innovators West Inc. Ford rallied to victory Sunday at the American Rebel Light NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway, race one of eight on the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock 2025 schedule.

In the finals, Waddle faced off with reigning world champion John Pluchino and the Feather Lite Batteries Ford. Waddle would have a clean solid pass at 6.320 seconds and 222.95 mph to take the win over Pluchino who rattled the tires to a 13.336 run at only 65.24. This was Waddle’s second career victory in Mountain Motor Pro Stock.

“We were thrashing before that final. We came back after the semifinals and we had a broken valve spring, we had to work on the rocker arm, we got it together and got the clutch in the car and they came by and said, ‘We need you now.’ So we were trying to button everything up in the last few seconds. My face is dirty my hands are all dirty,” Waddle said. “I want to thank the lord and savior Jesus Christ number one and my wife number two. Everyone that helped me, my crew, John DeFlorian, Bill and Liz; Lump calls the shots on starting line. Thank you very, very, very much, we’re excited.”

Waddle started eliminations from the No. 6 spot off the efforts of a 6.296-second run at 222.25 mph. He’d line up against John DeFLorian Jr. and his Total Seal Piston Rings Chevy Camaro in the first round. DeFlorian Jr. would have the starting line advantage but have to lift off the throttle early for a 6.811-second pass at 161.94 mph falling short to Waddle’s 6.388 at 221.20.

In the semifinals, Waddle matched up with Dennis Firkus in the Done Rite Auto Chevy Cobalt. Firkus lost the race on the starting line by taking too long to get into the staging beam timing out. Waddle made his quickest run of the weekend at 6.263 seconds and 224.10 mph.

The JHG NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock series will continue at the NHRA New England Nationals at New England Dragway in Epping, N.H., May 30-June 01.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.