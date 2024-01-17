Connect with us

Brad McBride All In on PDRA Super Street for 2024

Photo by Jason Reiss

Brad McBride Racing is set to battle for its first PDRA world championship. This will be McBride’s first full season competing in the PDRA and he is excited to say the least.

“After our debut at the 2023 Carolina Nationals, I knew this is where we need to be. I have found a place to race,” says McBride.

The 1963 Volkswagen Fastback has quickly become a fan favorite and it will inevitably be the only Volkswagen to run in a Pro category as they compete in the PDRA Super Street category.

McBride tested the waters, so to speak, at the last three events of 2023 and the result was a top 10 finish as well as positioning the team in the No. 3 spot for a run at the Summit ProStars event. This special event, to be held mid-season, is based on points that are accumulated from the last half of the 2023 season and the first half of 2024. McBride says the goal is to position himself to win the ProStars race, as well as put the team in a position to run for a championship, with hard work being the key to success.

“We left the World Finals knowing the car was not 100% at the last few events and we went straight into test mode,” McBride said. “There were a couple of issues that we found, the main being some damaged wiring to a couple of the injectors, and we made some great runs that would place us in the top five based off of qualifying results of 2023. The sweat equity has been invested and everything is fresh and ready.”

McBride will continue to prepare as the team continues to partner with more companies that coincide with both his dedication to hard work and the encouragement of others. To achieve what would be seemingly impossible, Brad McBride Racing has already partnered with BorgWarner Turbo USA, Icon Pistons from United Engine and Machine, Schaeffer Oil and Lubricants, Younce RV, FE Prints, and WPC Sign and Fab.

