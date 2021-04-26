Bracket Racers Return to GALOT Motorsports Park for Spring Fling GALOT

In 2018, the Spring Fling brand of bracket racing made its debut at the gorgeous GALOT Motorsports Park in North Carolina. Now for the fourth straight year, hundreds of the best bracket racers in the country will be back to compete for big money and prizes.

Last year’s pandemic forced the Fling schedule to be juggled around a little, but nonetheless, Jamie Holston, Josh Luedke and Troy Williams walked away as the big winners at last year’s Spring Fling GALOT event. In addition, dozens of other racers left with awards and prizes which totaled over $50,000 alone.

Two of the Fling events last year were done with pre-entry only. It would only take minutes at the time pre-entries opened for the Fling events to sell out. “Due to the ongoing pandemic,” says Fling co-promoter Pete Biondo, “we will not be implementing a pre-entry system for our 2021 Fling events.”

What that means is that when the gates open at GALOT on Tuesday morning, it’s possible for a record number of racers to vie for Fling titles this week.

The action begins on Tuesday with a Test & Tune session followed that day by the Mullis Race Cars Tuesday 20K Shootout for a limited 32-car field. FST Wednesday features a $15,000-to-win day. JEGS Thursday and Wiseco Saturday, the racers line up for two separate $25,000-to-win races, while Silver State Refrigeration Friday will feature a huge $100,000-to-win race.

Once again, in addition to the actual race winnings, over $50,000 in product giveaways will again be awarded over the course of five days of racing. All of the action will be streamed live as it happens on MotorManiaTV.com thanks to sponsorship from JEGS and Hoosier Tires. Text the word GALOT to 74121 for complete race info and results.

For more information, visit www.bracketraces.com.

