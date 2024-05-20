Bostick’s Surf Suzuki Impresses Fans On And Off The Track In Chicago

True to his signature showman style, Pro Stock Motorcycle standout Chris Bostick entertained fans both on and off the track this weekend at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance at Route 66 Raceway. He launched The Surf Signature RV Resort Suzuki with steadily impressive reaction times throughout the event, enticing fans to visit him in the pits where they could test their own timing on his show bike.

Consistency is key for competitors in the Pro Stock Motorcycle category – especially when facing a packed field full of powerful players. Bostick and the White Alligator Racing (WAR) team demonstrated this throughout qualifying as he outpaced himself throughout the first three qualifying sessions. The talented and innovative rider started strong in his first qualifying effort as he laid down a 6.965-second run at 192.52 mph. In the second session on Friday, he topped himself with another impressive pass of 6.890 at 194.13. On Saturday, his third run 6.867 at 196.20 held up as his quickest and fastest of the weekend to place his Tim Kulungian-tuned Suzuki in the No. 11 position.

“This is only our third race with the White Alligator Racing team,” said Bostick. “Everything that we have been working on is starting to come together. The main focus for this weekend was our 60-foot time, and we are progressing greatly with gaining wheel speed and getting our 60-foot time down to the 1.05-second range, which was the third quickest in one of our qualifying sessions. That being said, we are also trying to find the sweet spot for the power as we transition from 60 feet to the rest of the race track.”

On race day, Bostick faced none other than his former crew chief, Richard Gadson in the first round of eliminations. Gadson, who qualified No. 6, turned on the win light despite Bostick’s impressive starting line advantage thanks to his reaction time of .018 seconds.

“We took a shot at a new tune-up for our first round of eliminations against Richard,” remarked Bostick. “It didn’t work out as planned but we learned from it and we should have a much better package for Bristol.”

Bostick’s WAR teammate Chase VanSant raced to a runner-up finish, ending the weekend on a high note for the promising Pro Stock Motorcycle team.

“We know that our power is going to be there because our teammate, Chase, who has the same engine combo we have, went to the finals,” said Bostick. “The other thing that we’ve been working very hard on is my riding technique and the way that I let go of the clutch on the launch. I had some great lights so that training and the guidance that Tim has been giving me on my riding style and the way I leave the starting line is paying off tremendously. It will continue to improve as I am still a long way from our goal.”

Bostick will return to racing action aboard his Suzuki sponsored by The Surf RV Resort when the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series visits Bristol, Tenn. for the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway June 7-9.

This story was originally published on May 20, 2024.

