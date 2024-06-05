Bostick Set to Make Waves Aboard the Surf Suzuki at Thunder Valley Nationals

Pro Stock Motorcycle’s Chris Bostick is setting his sights on making a strong impact this weekend at the Super Grip Thunder Valley Nationals, held at Bristol Dragway in Bristol, Tenn. Piloting The Surf Signature RV Resort Suzuki Bostick knows that now is the time to make some big moves in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series points standings to begin the playoffs from a favorable position. Since joining the White Alligator Racing team at the beginning of the season, he has been working with crew chief Tim Kulungian to make advancements.

Bostick is eager to put on a great show for the fans in his home state. Nestled in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Bristol Dragway is one of the most scenic and unique stops on the NHRA tour. Often referred to as “Thunder Valley” due to the stunning acoustics created by the surrounding peaks, when these powerful machines race down the track, they create a cacophony of combustion that immerses fans in the electrifying energy of the race.

“Bristol Dragway is a great facility in a beautiful part of the country. What’s not to love? It’s always a pleasure to race here and I look forward to putting on a great show for the Tennessee fans,” Bostick commented. “We will have our Surf RV Resort show bike in our pits and we hope everyone will stop by to have a seat and test their reaction times on our practice tree.”

The Surf Signature RV Resort recently came on board as a new sponsor for Bostick, a partnership that began through Bostick’s love of RV travel and spending time outdoors. With first-class amenities and top-tier service, The Surf offers an unparalleled luxury experience for travelers. Bostick’s favorite features include the heated pool and state-of-the-art fitness facilities. The Surf emulates his values of excellence and adventure, making them a perfect match, especially considering that so many drag racers and drag racing fans enjoy RV living.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series competition at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals will begin this Friday, June 7 with two qualifying sessions at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., followed by two more qualifying passes on Saturday, June 8 at 12:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Eliminations will begin at noon on Sunday, June 9.

This story was originally published on June 5, 2024.