Bostick Aims To Ride The Surf Suzuki To Success In The Midwest

Chris Bostick is eager to see what his Pro Stock Motorcycle can do in the midwest this weekend at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals presented by PEAK Performance. The iconic Route 66 Raceway outside of Chicago holds special significance for the entertaining rider as it’s the hometown of his better half, Teri.

In the three weeks since his last race in Charlotte, Bostick spent time testing his powerful Suzuki, sponsored by The Surf Signature RV Resort, with his White Alligator Racing (WAR) crew chief Tim Kulungian in Montgomery, Alabama. The team is working to find the right combination for their third event of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season. Bostick likens their tuning process to that of solving a puzzle. Numerous factors affect the performance of these precision machines. Everything from the height of the wheelie bar to the position of the rider comes into play as the team works to create a harmonious ride.

White Alligator Racing photo

“We’ve had some issues figuring out how to get all of the micro-components to align,” expressed Bostick. “Any time you try to configure a new setup, it’s like unboxing a new puzzle. All of the pieces are there, but you have to determine how to get it all lined up to connect everything correctly. I have all the faith in the world that Tim will get the puzzle put together in the right way. We had three more test runs last week, giving us additional insights as we work to configure this puzzle. Before long, it will all click. Tim knows his stuff. He will figure it out and make it fast. We are just going through the process.”

As the team works together to find the sweet spot for Bostick’s bike, he recognizes the importance of adjusting his riding style as well. “I’ve been working on my riding style and we’ve changed a few things to tune me as much as we have the motorcycle. I haven’t perfected those yet but we are discovering the right combination and that takes laps. We have to go through different scenarios and pay attention to the little things.”

Bostick will have great support from local family and fans at the race this weekend. Chicago is home to Zeman, the parent company of The Surf RV Resort and the WAR team is excited to put on a good show in the Windy City, both on and off the track. In his pit, featuring The Surf RV Resort show bike, fans will get to put their reaction times to the test with the new full-size replica of the same tree found at the starting line.

All of the ultra-competitive drag racing action begins on Friday, May 17 with qualifying sessions at 2:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Qualifying will continue on Saturday, May 18 with sessions scheduled for 11:40 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Eliminations begin on Sunday, May 19 at 11:00 a.m.

This story was originally published on May 16, 2024.