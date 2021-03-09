Bolt-In and Custom S60 Rear Ends for Mopars Available Through Strange Engineering

Strange Engineering offers bolt-in and custom S60 rear ends for Mopar A, B and E body. The proprietary nodular iron S60 casting is lighter and stronger than the OEM Dana 60 yet accepts the same internal components. The S60 highlighted by oversized nodular main caps that are fitted with adjuster nuts, which eliminates side carrier shims and allows for quick and easy ring gear set-up. The complete assemblies are available with a variety of options that include pinion snubbers, differentials, rear covers, leaf spring perches, brakes and more. The S60 rear assemblies come standard with 35 spline Strange Alloy axles and Spicer gears. Every unit is assembled by Strange’s experienced staff ensuring you the quality and service that has made Strange Engineering the leader in driveline and suspension for over 50 years.

Call Strange Engineering at (847) 663-1701 to discuss your Mopar application or visit www.StrangeEng.net to learn more.

