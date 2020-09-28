Bobby Bladen Scores Final Win of Fall Fling

Friday and Saturday morning’s rain caused a shift in the schedule at the Sparco Fall Fling presented by Optima Batteries at GALOT Motorsports Park. Eliminations for the ATI Friday ad JEGS Saturday races had to be combined to make for one big $125,000-to-win race. Due to eliminations not getting started until late on Saturday afternoon, only two rounds of eliminations were run prior to the curfew hour.

Sunday morning opened to sunshine and final eliminations beginning with the third round of 128 cars left commenced. The Sun quit shining but the racing continued.

At 16 cars and the ladder round, the survivors were John Edwards III, Lester Adkins, Jack Ostrowski, Jon Siegel, Shawn Carpenter, Carey Curling, Josh Luedke, Tommy Cable, Johnny Tolisano, Kevin Brannon, Tommy Plott, Mike Bloomfield Jr., A.J. Ashe, Troy Williams, Bobby Bladen, and Shaun Smithdeal, all moving into round six.

In that round, it was Tolisano, Carpenter, Plott, Bladen, Brannon, Williams, Bloomfield, and Cable, all coming out on the green side for round six.

Quarterfinals and Bloomfield took out Cable. Brannon bested Williams, Tolisano hung in to defeat Carpenter, and finally, Bladen took out Plott. Three dragsters and the one door car of Bladen.

Semifinals. Bladen and his door car did battle with Bloomfield’s dragster with the door car coming out on top. Next up, Tolisano turned on the red-light to advance Brannon to the $125,000-to-win Fling final round. Door car against a dragster for all the marbles.

Final round, ATI Performance/JEGS final day event. Bladen had been on point all day and a .011 RT coupled with a dead-on the dial with a “7” was enough to turn back Brannon for the win and the ability to take home $125,000 back to Maryland.

“We can’t thank the racers enough who had the confidence in us that we’d give them everything we promised,” said Kyle Seipel. “There were some challenges we had to overcome, but the racers stuck with us and did what had to be done to complete the event. We look forward to seeing everyone this coming week at Bristol Dragway for the Spring Fling Million, the first time we’ve had that event on the east coast and we expect it to be packed.”

All week long, MotorManiaTV.com has been on hand to live stream all of the action with sponsorship[ assistance from partners Hoosier Tires and JEGS. They too will at the Spring Fling Million in Bristol this coming week. For all info and results, visit bracketraces.com.

