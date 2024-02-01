Bob Brockmeyer, Compulink to Provide Timing System Tune-Up Ahead of PRO Superstar Shootout

With record-setting performances expected to take place during the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, the Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO) wants to ensure all elapsed times and speeds are as accurate as possible. In an effort to achieve that goal, PRO has contracted Bob Brockmeyer and his Compulink Timing Systems brand to perform a thorough checkup and “track tune-up” on the Compulink timing system at Bradenton Motorsports Park in time for the event on Feb. 8-10.

“The teams participating in the PRO Superstar Shootout are going to be laying down some big numbers – possibly the quickest and fastest performances our sport has ever seen – and we want there to be no doubt that those numbers are legit,” said Chad Head, vice president, PRO. “We have the utmost confidence in the timing system in place at Bradenton. Bob Brockmeyer is the absolute authority when it comes to these timing systems, so we felt it would be beneficial to have him come in and make sure we’re ready to go.”

Brockmeyer launched Compulink Timing Systems in 1984 at his home track, Bandimere Speedway. His timing system was quickly incorporated into the NHRA national event circuit, where it’s now used at all but one track on the tour. A former racer, Brockmeyer has continually refined the Compulink system as the sport has evolved. He’s regularly called in to tracks to install and update timing system equipment, as well as provide expert analysis after record-setting performances.

The PRO Superstar Shootout will pay out more than $1.3 million in prize money to racers competing in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock. Top Fuel and Funny Car will race for $250,000 to win, while the Pro Stock winner will walk away with $125,000. The event will also include sportsman racing in FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track entertainment will include live music, a vendor village, autograph sessions, Q&A sessions, and more.

Tickets for the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the race in its entirety live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.