Bo Butner Racing team aiming for more history in the Valley of the Sun

The 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals is said to be the last NHRA national event held at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, and Bo Butner and his wife, Randi Lyn Butner, are planning to make the most of it – whether or not it pans out to be the last hurrah in Phoenix. Bo will be campaigning his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro in Pro Stock while also trying his luck in Top Dragster, while Randi Lyn competes in Stock Eliminator and also Super Comp.



Most recently, Bo won Top Dragster at the division race held at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park. He claimed the divisional event trophy here in February and looks forward to the opportunity to secure his first national event win in Top Dragster. If he should do so in Phoenix or elsewhere on the Camping World Drag Racing Series tour, Bo will move into an exclusive category; just a handful of drivers have ever won in six different categories at the national level, and only one driver – Jeg Coughlin Jr. – has won in seven.



“It’s really cool to think about getting to be one of just two people to have done that,” said Bo. “We were really happy when we won Super Gas and moved into the exclusive group of drivers to have wins in six categories, now we have to go one more. It was awesome to win here at the division race, but I’d really like that national event trophy to go along with it.”



Butner has one previous national win in Phoenix, a Super Stock victory in 2002 over Mark Faul. Randi Lyn is one up on her husband at Wild Horse Pass with two Stock Eliminator wins – including her very first which was claimed in 2011.



“There’s something about Phoenix,” said Randi Lyn between qualifying rounds on Friday at the Arizona Nationals. “Right now, we’re having nice, beautiful weather – but it’s usually hot and steamy here. I think that makes it miserable for some people, but for me, sitting in the car when it’s like that makes me focus. It brings out the best in me. I like Phoenix all around, just the atmosphere and the sunshine – it lifts your spirits.



“I think everybody would want to win the last race. It’s an iconic thing that people look back and talk about – they remember the first winners and the last winners. We hope it’s not the last one – they’ve said that before and it’s never happened, and hopefully it goes like that again. I’d like to win it either way, really.”

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series qualifying and time trials will take place on Friday at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, and eliminations will begin on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. MST.