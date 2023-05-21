Bo Butner No. 3 in the JHG Chevrolet Camaro

Racing in NHRA’s Division 3 as a Sportsman means that Bo Butner has had a lot of experience at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago, a facility just a short trip from his home in Indiana. This weekend’s Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals is already giving Butner a stage on which to stand – he just hopes that on Sunday, he’s standing on the winner’s stage with a trophy to celebrate victory in his Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro.



Butner was the provisional low qualifier on Friday at the event after taking his JHG Driven Chevy to a then-track record setting 6.552-second pass at 208.94 mph. In Saturday’s two qualifying sessions, he raced to a 6.550, 211.06 and closed out qualifying on a 6.519, 210.21 that was second-quickest of the round.



Ultimately, he will start from the No. 3 position and will begin his day with a first-round meeting with Shane Tucker.



“The Elite team tested pretty good the week before this race and maybe found something in some of cars,” said Butner. “We probably haven’t run to our potential yet, but I think this team is going to be tough this year. We made a couple of great runs with our JHG car, and I’m excited to be back at one of my favorite places. We didn’t miss a beat getting the track record on that first shot, and even though it belongs to someone else now, we were very happy. I’m excited for tomorrow.”



Butner entered the event in the No. 9 position in the Pro Stock points, and after points he gained during qualifying for having one of the quickest cars on the lot, he is already up to No. 8. The work he does on Sunday at Route 66 Raceway will contribute to the outcome of the regular season, which concludes at the end of the summer. Butner reached the final round in Phoenix earlier this year and is eager to win his first Pro Stock race since the Virginia Nationals in 2019.



“I think this weekend is showing that we have something that can win,” said Butner. “This team has put a lot of effort into trying to figure exactly what’s not working, and we’re seeing good things. I’d love to get that win tomorrow, and I’d love it just as much if Randi Lyn [wife] won Super Comp, too. She won here in Stock the last time we raced here. We’ve got two chances to get it done tomorrow. We’ll see what we can do.”



Eliminations at the 23rd annual Gerber Collision & Glass Route 66 NHRA Nationals at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago are scheduled to begin at 11:00 a.m. CT on Sunday, May 21.