News

Bo Butner Holds onto Mountain Motor Pro Stock No. 1

Published

Luke Nieuwhof photo

NHRA Pro Stock standout Bo Butner held onto the No. 1 qualifier position in his debut race driving the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock entry at the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod race today. Through five rounds of qualifying no one was able to run quicker than Butner, with a 4.060 E.T. at 178.05 MPH, who collected his No. 1 qualifier payday of $1,500 at the conclusion of racing action on Saturday.

“That’s a pretty good start for the Mountain Motor Pro Stock series if you ask me,” said Butner, as he held an oversized check for $1,500. “I have a great car and a great team as always. I’ll probably stay up all night until working on RL’s car, but we will get it fixed. We’re having fun. This is a cool event. I am having fun driving these cars. It’s a learning step for me. Number one qualifier is badass, but we got to close the deal tomorrow.”

Butner will face Derrick Reese, who qualified 13 with a 4.166 at 175.62 MPH pass in the first round. Reese is a rising star in the PDRA and will be a worthy opponent for Butner in the first round.

Mountain Motor Pro Stock First Round Match-ups
First pair – RL (Randi Lyn) Butner vs. Scott Benham 
Second pair – Tony Pontieri vs. Johnny Pluchino
Third pair – Dwayne Rice vs. Kurt Neighbor
Fourth pair – Bo Butner vs. Derrick Reese
Fifth pair – Rick Cowger vs. John Montecalvo
Sixth pair – Daryl Stewart vs. Alan Drinkwater
Seventh pair – Tony Gillig vs. Dillon Voss
Eighth pair – Matt Giangrande vs. Elijah Morton

