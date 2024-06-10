Bo Butner Gets Second Victory in JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock at Bristol Dragway

Bo Butner and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage team rallied to their second consecutive victory in the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock class Sunday at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Butner, who was the No. 2 qualifier, picked up the final round victory at the starting line. Racing against John DeFlorian and his Graber Concrete Chevy, DeFLoria would be too quick on the Christmas tree and red light by .008 seconds to hand Butner the win in race two of six on the schedule. Butner would officially handle his JHG machine to a 6.712-second pass at 162.10 mph.

“It was probably a pretty good call, making the move from 500 cubic inch Pro Stock to this,” said Butner, who held onto the points lead with his win. “It was awesome winning here at Bristol, especially because Jason Johnson hadn’t seen me race this car yet, and we’re at his home track. We started the weekend at the JHG open house over there in Columbia, Tennessee, and then to have him here for the race and to be able to celebrate with him, it’s very special. He’s happy and pumped up, and he loves these cars. He’s a great friend and the reason I’m racing the car.

Butner started eliminations with a win over Tony Gillig and the Dayco/Right Trailers team. Gillig would have a 6.403-second pass at 219.04 mph that was bettered by Butner’s 6.381 at 221.45. In the semifinals, Butner faced John Pluchino in a rematch of the Charlotte event final round. Pluchino in his Feather Lite Batteries Machine would have a red-light start by .059 seconds giving Butner the win. Butner would cross the finish line in 6.370 seconds and 221.13 mph after shutting off early to head into the finals.

“I have such a great team behind me – “Meatball” Frank Gugliotta, he’s our crew chief. He makes good power and we make good runs. I have my old crew back, and it just really feels like we’re back at home,” said Butner who’s wife Randi Lyn Butner races in the class with him. “I have the best of the best, the best wife. Randi Lyn didn’t qualify here, and it really hurts me, I was sick to my stomach yesterday, but we’ll go to work and get better. I didn’t deserve to win a couple of those rounds this weekend, but let the car win some rounds for you and it does. This car is very capable of winning, and it does. I’m just very blessed.”

DeFLorian, the No. 4 qualifier, made his way to the finals by first picking up a win against Elijah Morton in the first round. Morton would drive his Easy Living Wheels Ford to a 6.396-second run at 219.51 that was defeated by DeFlorian’s 6.375 at 220.26. In the second round, John Montecalvo would come up short in his Montecalvo Pacing Corp. Ford Mustang with a 6.451 at 219.72 that was bettered by DeFlorian’s 6.409 at 219.90.

The JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock Series continues its six race season hitting it’s halfway point at Virginia Motorsports Park, located just outside of Richmond, Virginia, for the Virginia NHRA Nationals June 22-23.

This story was originally published on June 10, 2024.