Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bo Butner Gets Second Victory in JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock at Bristol Dragway

Published

Bo Butner and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage team rallied to their second consecutive victory in the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock class Sunday at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway.

Butner, who was the No. 2 qualifier, picked up the final round victory at the starting line. Racing against John DeFlorian and his Graber Concrete Chevy, DeFLoria would be too quick on the Christmas tree and red light by .008 seconds to hand Butner the win in race two of six on the schedule. Butner would officially handle his JHG machine to a 6.712-second pass at 162.10 mph.  

“It was probably a pretty good call, making the move from 500 cubic inch Pro Stock to this,” said Butner, who held onto the points lead with his win. “It was awesome winning here at Bristol, especially because Jason Johnson hadn’t seen me race this car yet, and we’re at his home track. We started the weekend at the JHG open house over there in Columbia, Tennessee, and then to have him here for the race and to be able to celebrate with him, it’s very special. He’s happy and pumped up, and he loves these cars. He’s a great friend and the reason I’m racing the car.

Butner started eliminations with a win over Tony Gillig and the Dayco/Right Trailers team. Gillig would have a 6.403-second pass at 219.04 mph that was bettered by Butner’s 6.381 at 221.45. In the semifinals, Butner faced John Pluchino in a rematch of the Charlotte event final round. Pluchino in his Feather Lite Batteries Machine would have a red-light start by .059 seconds giving Butner the win. Butner would cross the finish line in 6.370 seconds and 221.13 mph after shutting off early to head into the finals.

“I have such a great team behind me – “Meatball” Frank Gugliotta, he’s our crew chief. He makes good power and we make good runs. I have my old crew back, and it just really feels like we’re back at home,” said Butner who’s wife Randi Lyn Butner races in the class with him. “I have the best of the best, the best wife. Randi Lyn didn’t qualify here, and it really hurts me, I was sick to my stomach yesterday, but we’ll go to work and get better. I didn’t deserve to win a couple of those rounds this weekend, but let the car win some rounds for you and it does. This car is very capable of winning, and it does. I’m just very blessed.”

DeFLorian, the No. 4 qualifier, made his way to the finals by first picking up a win against Elijah Morton in the first round. Morton would drive his Easy Living Wheels Ford to a 6.396-second run at 219.51 that was defeated by DeFlorian’s 6.375 at 220.26. In the second round, John Montecalvo would come up short in his Montecalvo Pacing Corp. Ford Mustang with a 6.451 at 219.72 that was bettered by DeFlorian’s 6.409 at 219.90.

The JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock Series continues its six race season hitting it’s halfway point at Virginia Motorsports Park, located just outside of Richmond, Virginia, for the Virginia NHRA Nationals June 22-23.

This story was originally published on June 10, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.