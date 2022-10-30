Bo Butner and the Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Pro Stock Team See Opportunity on Sunday in Vegas

Bo Butner sees the NHRA Nevada Nationals this weekend at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway as an opportunity. The 11-time Pro Stock winner and 2017 world champion hasn’t won a race yet this year, and he is eager to get it done flying the colors of Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage before the conclusion of their first season together as a team.



Butner, qualified in the No. 5 position, is looking forward to beginning his title quest with a first-round meeting with Fernando Cuadra Jr. The multi-class racer, who is also racing Super Gas at the event, had a consistent car throughout qualifying with a 6.613-second pass in the first session followed by a 6.610, a 6.599, and a 6.620 to close out Saturday’s show.



“This JHG Pro Stocker is actually almost as consistent as my Super Gas car,” said Butner, who won Super Gas with his 1963 Corvette roadster twice this year. “That’s a good feeling. I should be able to drive the JHG car well, being that way. Even though the e.t. didn’t show it, we gained every run. This field is so close again, and it’s going to be fun. It’ll be a good fight tomorrow. We have Jr. first round, and that’s going to be close – but every round is going to be close tomorrow. We just need to do our job, and I definitely feel like we have a car to win tomorrow.”



While Butner is solely focused on extracting the most performance possible out of his racecar this weekend and driving the best he can, his supporting cast of characters have surrounded him dressed head-to-toe in Halloween garb, as has been the norm for six of the fall Las Vegas events that fall on Halloween weekend. His Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Chevrolet Camaro has been outfitted by Bottom Sign Company with a brilliant Lightning McQueen wrap as this time around, their theme is based on the animated film “Cars.”



Randi Lyn Shipp, Butner’s fiancée, leads the charge on their popular themed entries that garner the attention and admiration of everyone on the property and watching the NHRA on FOX broadcast. She arranged and saw to execution all of the details, right down to 1970s-style racing crew jumpsuits, sunglasses, and mustaches.



“Everyone enjoys it, and I enjoy seeing everyone happy,” said Butner. “I love to see this, and it was a big hit for the children and even the adults. Randi Lyn does an amazing job. It was over the top, as usual, and the really cool thing was that she even incorporated Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage with the Rust-eze logo on the hood of the car and on the shirts. She just did such a good job, and Nikki and Jason Johnson love it, too.



“We’re excited. There’s a lot to be excited right now, and the best part about this whole weekend is that in two days, Randi Lyn and I are getting married. It’s a win-win no matter what, but we’d sure like to get that trophy tomorrow.”



Final eliminations at the NHRA Nevada Nationals are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. PT on Sunday at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.