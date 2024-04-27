Bo and Randi Lyn Butner Kick Off JHG NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock Season at zMax Dragway

Connect with us

Racing a pair of black-and-red Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Branded Chevrolet Camaros, the Bo Butner Racing team consisting of husband-and-wife Bo and Randi Lyn Butner, will make their Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage NHRA Mountain Motor Pro Stock debut at this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway.

The Butners, whose entries are owned by Elite Motorsports and tuned by veteran Frank Gugliotta, are no strangers to NHRA Drag Racing. Bo is the 2017 Pro Stock world champion while Randi Lyn has a Division 3 Stock championship. Joining the well-versed team is Darrel Herron, Randy Lyn’s former Stock Eliminator crew chief who most recently tuned Bruno Massel to a pair of Comp Eliminator championships, veteran Pro Stock crew man Rodney Crabtree, as well as Gage Green, who joined the crew in 2023.

“There is such a big learning curve in this, it’s all new to us, but we’re off to a great start,” Bo said. “We have a monster team between the Elite Motorsports guys and our crew chief, Frank. There isn’t much more you could ask for in the Mountain Motor world. We’re just having fun driving these cars and we had a pretty good start at the pre-season PRO Super Star Shootout.”

Bo was the No. 1 qualifier in the Mount Motor category at the PRO Super Star Shootout pre-season event at Bradenton Motorsports Park with a 4.060 second pass at 178.05 mph to eighth mile finish line while Randi Lyn tallied her first-round win in the category. Mountain Motor Pro Stock will run the full quarter mile in NHRA competition.

“I’m just excited to get it going,” said Randi Lyn, who will also run events as a Sportsman racer in NHRA’s Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series. “There are still a lot of unknowns, but there is so much to be excited about. I’m excited for this opportunity and working with Frank, and I’m excited to go Sportsman racing with Bo again when we’re not racing Mountain Motor, grilling out with our Sportsman friends and watching Pro Stock at the finish line like we used to. More than ever, I feel like the opportunities ahead of us are endless.”

The JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock season will consist of six events beginning at this weekend’s NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway before heading to events in Bristol, Richmond, Brainerd, Reading and the season closer at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. For the first time, the class will contend for a world title with a champion crowned at the end of the season in Las Vegas.

Competition for the JHG Mountain Motor Pro Stock class will begin with three rounds of qualifying Friday at 4 and 6:45 p.m. and Saturday at 11:15 a.m. before staring eliminations Saturday at 4:10 p.m. Finals are slated to be run Sunday at 3:10 p.m.

This story was originally published on April 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

