B&M Automatic Gated Shifter Pro Stick Now Available in Black

B&M’s Automatic Pro Stick gated shifter is now available in Black. The Pro Stick shifter delivers rock-solid performance, mixed with clean design cues and compact size. This is why you see so many Pro Stick shifters at the race track. B&M uses a heavy-duty steel base, a hardened steel gate plate, a reverse lockout that only requires one hand to operate, and complies with NHRA/IHRA safety rules. Then add a mil-spec (military specification) black anodized billet aluminum shift handle, a lightweight aluminum trigger, and a quick release aluminum cover. Finish this off with a classic black shift knob, and you end up with one good looking bullet-proof race shifter. Optional Forward and Reverse shift pattern gate plates are available for most popular 2, 3 and 4-speed transmissions. This model Pro Stick comes out of the box ready for action for most popular 3 and 4-speed transmissions, includes a 5-foot Super Duty shift cable, brackets, levers, hardware and detailed instructions for an easy installation.

