B’laster Partners with Winters Racing for NHRA Summit Racing Nationals, Unveils New Look for Pro Mod ’69 Chevelle

Long since known as one of Pro Mod’s top marketers, Doug Winers is set to debut a new partner at the fast-approaching NHRA Summit Racing Nationals.

Winters will debut a partnership with B’laster in Norwalk – a natural extension of the brand’s presence at Summit Motorsports Park.

The event, to be held in Norwalk, Ohio, from June 22-25, will see B’laster as the primary sponsor, with Winters Racing’s NHRA Pro Mod ’69 Chevelle showcasing a fresh look courtesy of this collaboration.

In addition to being the main sponsor for the event, B’laster maintains its strong presence as an official partner of Summit Motorsports Park. This includes notable displays ranging from the head of staging to the iconic B’laster cans around the track.

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with Winters Racing and look forward to a heightened presence at the NHRA Summit Racing Nationals weekend in Norwalk,” commented Irene Williams, Marketing Director for B’laster. “The unveiling of the ’69 Chevelle’s new B’laster scheme at Summit Motorsports Park this June is eagerly anticipated.”

Doug Winters, expressing his excitement over the new design, remarked, “The new look is a masterpiece, and I’m confident our fans will love it. Our team prides itself on having standout cars that truly represent our supporting companies, and this instance is no exception.”

B’laster Holdings, which acquired BBI brands including Gunk and Liquid Wrench a year ago, has a long-standing relationship with Winters Racing through these entities. They are excited to continue this connection under the B’laster brand.

The Norwalk event will be the sixth NHRA Pro Mod event in which Winters has participated. This competition also serves as the final race to secure a Top 10 spot before the Road to the Championship, with NHRA allocating one-and-a-half times the points for this event.

“Given the points structure for Norwalk – points and a half – a driver ranked 15th or lower could win Norwalk and easily make it into the Top 10 of the series standings. This essentially opens up championship possibilities for everyone,” explained Winters.

Post Norwalk, the NHRA Pro Mods will move to Brainerd, Minnesota, for the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals, marking the first race after the points reset for the Top 10. This event is of particular significance to Winters and his team, as their long-time primary and title Sponsor, Stinar, is based in Minnesota.

Winters expressed his gratitude towards Craig and Robyn Kruckeberg of Stinar, stating, “We are thankful to Stinar for allowing B’laster to step in for this race. Their support and partnership in bringing other corporations into NHRA Pro Mod racing means a lot to us.”