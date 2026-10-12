Blake Denton Wins First PDRA Pro Street World Championship in ‘Bonnie’ Lizzy Musi Tribute Camaro

Blake Denton, the 2023 PDRA Super Street world champion, became a two-time world champion in the Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series when he claimed his first Liberty’s Gears Pro Street presented by KTR Drag Racing season title. He held off five other drivers who were in contention going into the Pro Line Racing Brian Olson Memorial World Finals presented by ProCharger at Virginia Motorsports Park in mid-September. Driving the nitrous-fed “Bonnie” ’69 Camaro previously driven by the late Lizzy Musi, Denton won one event and notched multiple late-round finishes to secure the title.

This season, Denton rebounded from a tough championship battle in his first full season in the class where he won twice in four straight final rounds to start the season, but ultimately lost the title to two-time world champion Ethan Steding due to early exits at the end of the year.

With Tommy Franklin Motorsports tuner Jeff Pierce calling the shots on the Musi-powered Camaro, Denton reached the semifinals at the 2026 season opener before racing to victory at the East Coast Nationals at Darana Motorsports Park – Benson, NC. He added a semifinal finish at Maryland and quarterfinal exits at the next two stops to lead the points going into the World Finals.

At the World Finals, Denton joined his wife, Switzer Dynamics Pro Nitrous presented by Jerry Bickel Race Cars driver Amber Denton, as winners in the non-points-earning Summit Racing Equipment PDRA ProStars all-star race on Thursday night. As eliminations began, championship contenders Ron Green and Scott Kincaid bowed out in the first round. Richard Reagan and Joel Wensley Jr. lost in the second round, while Denton advanced to the semifinals to secure the championship. Sixth-ranked Jerry Morgano qualified No. 1 and made it to the semis as well, but he’d run out of ground to make up on Denton.

“I feel like I let the team down last year,” Denton said. “We didn’t get the championship and we had the vengeance this year to come back and do just that. We had a tough season. We won the first race and we went rounds but just never found another final until ProStars. I think that gave us a little confidence booster going into the rest of the weekend.” Tara Bowker photo

Denton dedicated his championship to the late Lizzy Musi, who raced the “Bonnie” ’69 Camaro in No Prep Kings competition even after being diagnosed with breast cancer. After she passed, parents Pat and Liz Musi trusted Denton and the Franklin family to field the car in Lizzy’s memory in PDRA Pro Street. Denton made his debut late in the 2024 season in preparation for a full campaign in 2025. Two years later, he delivered a world championship for the Musi family.

“It’s been a dream come true,” Denton said. “To be able to drive this car is a true honor and I really can’t thank Pat and Liz enough for allowing me to do that and trusting me with it. I just hope I made all our fans proud.”

Before Pro Street, Denton competed in 1320 Fabrication Super Street presented by Brian’s Heating & Cooling, where he won the 2023 world championship. He was in the middle of his championship defense season when he made the move to Pro Street. Denton now joins a select group of drivers who’ve won world championships in two pro classes.

“It’s everyone’s dream to be a champion, but to be a multi-time champion, it’s truly an honor,” Denton said. “I will say they’re completely different cars. The Super Street car was all over the place. It’s sliding side to side, but this Pro Street car, it’s an animal. It’s a 4,000-horsepower race car and you’re on a 10.5-inch tire. It makes you focus and it takes the best out of you, and that’s what I like about it.”

Denton also talked about the significance of racing together as a family. In addition to sharing the ProStars winner’s circle with Amber during the World Finals weekend, Denton also won together with his father-in-law, three-time Pro Nitrous world champion Tommy Franklin, at the East Coast Nationals earlier in the season. Sister-in-law Ashley Franklin, who recently announced plans to move up to Pro 632, finished No. 10 in ATI Performance Products Top Dragster presented by TBM Brakes points.

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“That’s why we do it. We do it as a family. All of our crew’s family. Thanks to the whole TFM crew, Tommy and Judy, my wife Amber, Jeff Pierce, Pat and Liz, and all the companies that back us,” Denton said, noting partners like Pat Musi Racing Engines, Red Line Oil, TBM Brakes, WELD Racing, and Mickey Thompson Tires. “To be able to win with my wife the other night was truly something special for us and we’ll definitely cherish it for a long time.”

Reagan, the current Pro Street E.T. record holder, is the championship runner-up in his screw-blown ’91 Mustang with a win at his home track, Bristol Dragway, and two semifinal finishes. Joel Wensley Jr., who earned his first career win at the North vs. South Shootout at Maryland, finished third in his ProCharged ’14 Camaro.

The Red Line Oil PDRA Drag Racing Series will celebrate its 2026 world champions at the PDRA Championship Awards Banquet on Friday, Dec. 11 during the Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Show weekend in Indianapolis.

This story was originally published on October 12, 2026.