BILSTEIN Backs DHDR in NHRA’s Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown

As excitement begins to build for the 2022 Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown D H Davies Racing® (DHDR) has added Bilstein as primary sponsor on David Davies’ Dodge Challenger Drag Pak entry for all eight national events. Recognized as the premier factory stock class in the country, the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown will start at the historic Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, March 11-13. BILSTEIN will be represented on the front quarter-panel of Davies’ 170 mph Drag Pak as well as his firesuit and crew apparel at every national event.

“We are excited to add BILSTEIN to our Factory Stock program with our Dodge Challenger Drag Pak entry,” said Davies, who competed at select events in 2021. “This category has a massive hardcore following and the competition level is off the charts. Fans love the class because of the look and power of the race cars. Real race enthusiasts love it because we are producing a ton of power and trying to keep it all on the track.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Throughout the season the Factory Stock Showdown series will be contested at NHRA national events in Charlotte (NC), Richmond (VA), Bristol (TN), Norwalk (OH), Indianapolis (IN), Reading (PA) and Dallas (TX). The Factory Stock Showdown category has delivered thrilling action each year, with top drivers competing for the prestigious Wally trophy driving Chevrolet COPO Camaros, Ford Cobra Jets and Dodge Challenger Drag Paks.

“It’s very exciting to see BILSTEIN products as part of the DHDR 2022 Season running aluminum body adjustable shocks from BILSTEIN’s special edition line from Wesley Motorsports,” says Fabian Schmahl, President and CEO of thyssenkrupp BILSTEIN of America. “DHDR has taken the DragPak and pushing it to the limits of what it was built to do… win drag races. BILSTEIN is no stranger to winning and is looking forward to this season and building our relationship with Dave and his team.”

The Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown Bounty Program is also set to return this year. Established during the 2021 season, the program puts a “bounty” on the winner of the previous event. If someone beats that driver at the next event, they will receive a $1,000 prize. If that same driver doesn’t lose at the next event, the bounty is increased to $2,000 for the next race. In 2021, the bounty was up for grabs at each event and the previous race winner lost in eliminations at the following event. Heading into the Gatornationals there is a $2,000 bounty on Aaron Stanfield the winner of the final two events in 2021. The bounty program helped draw increased fan and driver interest in the Constant Aviation Factory Stock Showdown class, giving the category plenty of momentum heading into the 2022 NHRA season.

2022 Constant Aviation NHRA Factory Stock Showdown Schedule

March 11-13 AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

April 29-May 1 NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Charlotte, NC

May 13-15 Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, Richmond, Va.

June 17-19 NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

June 23-26 Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio.

Aug 31–Sept. 5 Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, IN

Sept. 15-18 NHRA Nationals, Maple Grove Raceway, Reading, Pa.

Oct. 13-16 NHRA Fall Nationals, Texas Motorplex, Dallas, Texas

Comments