Billy Torrence Excited to Be Racing for $250,000 in PRO Superstar Shootout

One of the most unique aspects of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage is the chip draw that will determine opponents in each round of competition at Bradenton Motorsports Park.  

It’s a literal “luck of the draw” format with which few of those racing at Bradenton in Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock are familiar. The exception may be Billy Torrence, the founder and CEO of CAPCO Contractors, Inc., one of the event’s sponsoring partners, who was introduced to the chip draw at a sportsman event at Beech Bend Park in Bowling Green, Ky. 

“I like it,” Torrence said of the chip draw system. “I think that keeps it interesting and you’re not manipulating the ladder. I think it’s neat. I’ve done a lot of sportsman racing over the years (and) they had a deal at old Bowling Green where we’d be racing there and there’d be an old boy up there with poker chips in a coffee can and you drew a poker chip out of there to see who you were racing. I always liked that.”

Such a random system means that it’s possible that Billy Torrence could wind up racing son Steve, the four-time NHRA world champion, in an all-CAPCO first round. In fact, it opens up the possibility of all sorts of unexpected pairings, thereby adding to the intrigue and excitement of an event that is generating international interest.

“I think it’s over the top,” Torrence said. “I haven’t seen as much excitement among people involved with it for a long time. I think it’s already gone over well. As any type of grudge race is, it’s always a lot more fun.”

A two-time Super Comp winner on the NHRA national event tour, Billy made his first Top Fuel appearance at the U.S. Nationals at Indianapolis in 2013 and, although he’s never raced an entire season, has won eight times, finished as high as third in points (2020) and never failed to qualify.

“I’m certainly not racing for the money, but it would be nice to get a big check,” he said, referencing the $250,000 payoff in Top Fuel and Funny Car; in Pro Stock, it’s $125,000. “I would just hope that this race would maybe spawn some more interest, especially since it’s going to be (streaming live) on Flo.”

Four qualifying rounds will determine the eight drivers in each category who will be racing for the big money on Feb 10. Tickets now are on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans at home can tune in to the official FloRacing livestream at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk

