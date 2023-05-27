Connect with us

Bill Riddle Leads PDRA Pro Street Field at American Doorslammer Challenge

For the second time in three races, points leader Bill Riddle took his roots-blown Corrigan Race Fuels ’89 Camaro to the No. 1 spot in Pro Street. The Howell, Michigan-based driver was the quickest of three drivers to dip into the 3-second zone with his 3.932 at 190.08 in the final qualifying session at the DeCerbo Construction PDRA American Doorslammer Challenge presented by Callies. He was also the quickest driver in the two prior sessions with bests of 4.021 and 3.935.

“It was a tricky racetrack earlier today and we put a tune-up in it just to see if the car would [go down the track] on a hot day and it did,” said Riddle, who thanked crew member and friend Chris Yates, his wife and family, and sponsors like Corrigan Race Fuels, SSI Superchargers, Motorsports Unlimited, and Mickey Thompson Tires. “For the most part, it went down on the first run. After that, we really just left it alone and let the weather come to it. The car will go down a dirt road, I guess.”

Canadian Nick Agostino in his small-block, turbocharged “Cannoli Express” ’69 Camaro settled into a season-best No. 2 spot on the strength of a 3.949 at 197.68. Two-time and reigning world champion Tim Essick drove his ProCharged “Brown Sugar” ’18 Mustang to a 3.997 at 190.30 to qualify third.

