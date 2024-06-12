Bill Miller’s Racing Rig For Sale: The 2000 Kenworth T2000 with Champion Trailer

In the high-octane world of drag racing, where every second counts and reliability is paramount, having the right equipment can make all the difference. Enter Bill Miller’s 2000 Kenworth T2000, a meticulously crafted rig designed to meet the unique demands of drag racing.

With its powerful 3406 Cat Diesel engine, extensive storage solutions, and a state-of-the-art 2001 Champion 53′ trailer, this setup is more than just a means of transport—it’s a mobile command center that ensures peak performance on race day.

Engine and Power:

Bill Miller’s 2000 Kenworth T2000 is a powerhouse on wheels. At its heart lies a 3406 Cat Diesel engine, upgraded to deliver an impressive 550 horsepower. This reliable engine ensures that the T2000 handles the demands of transporting high-performance race cars with ease.

Generator and Compressor:

Complementing the powerful engine is a 60-kilowatt Perkins diesel generator, capable of running up to three rigs simultaneously. Additionally, a 10-horsepower Sol Air air compressor provides more than adequate air supply for maintaining and repairing race car engines, making this rig a self-sufficient mobile workshop.

Trailer Specifications:

The T2000 is paired with a 2001 Champion 53′ trailer, specifically designed to transport either a Top Fuel dragster or a Funny Car. This trailer is built to cater to the unique needs of racing teams, offering extensive storage and functional spaces to ensure everything required for race day is on hand and easily accessible.

Storage and Functionality:

The trailer boasts impressive storage solutions:

Cylinder Head and Supercharger Storage: Dedicated areas for cylinder heads and superchargers ensure these crucial components are securely stored and readily accessible.

Practical Features:

The T2000 and its trailer are equipped with practical features that enhance its utility:

Ball Lead Screw Door Mechanism: The rear door operates using ball lead screws, ensuring longevity and reliability.

The rear door operates using ball lead screws, ensuring longevity and reliability. Micrometer Area: A dedicated space for precision measurement tools ensures accurate adjustments and repairs.

A dedicated space for precision measurement tools ensures accurate adjustments and repairs. Complete Welding Source: The trailer includes a comprehensive welding setup for on-the-go repairs.

The trailer includes a comprehensive welding setup for on-the-go repairs. Additional Storage: The upstairs area of the trailer offers cargo nets and storage for spare parts, jacks, hydraulic systems, and even an awning, ensuring all necessary equipment is organized and within reach.

For more information and to inquire about purchasing, visit BMELTD.com or call 775-887-1299.

This story was originally published on June 12, 2024.