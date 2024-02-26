Bill Miller Engineering Renews World Series of Pro Mod Partnership

Bill Miller Engineering (BME), an industry leader in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, has renewed its support of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, March 1-3, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. BME is the latest industry leader to support the $100,000 Pro Mod event, now in its fifth year overall and second year in Bradenton, Fla.

A noted powerhouse in motorsports, BME has manufactured championship-winning aluminum connecting rods, forged racing pistons, wrist pins and superchargers for more than four decades. Operating out of a state-of-the-art facility in Carson City, Nev., BME has stayed at the forefront of machine tool technology.

“As a longtime supporter of Drag Illustrated and their World Series of Pro Mod, I’m excited for this year’s event,” said Bill Miller, founder, BME. “Many of the Pro Mods competing will be using our components, most notably Mark Micke and his record-setting turbocharged Camaro. Mark uses our new Pro Mod Rod, along with BME pistons and wrist pins, to withstand the extreme conditions created when generating nearly 5,000 HP.”

Micke also used BME components in his turbocharged M&M Transmission ’69 Camaro when he won the U.S. Street Nationals presented by M&M Transmission at Bradenton in late January. Known for consistently running in the low 3.60s to high 3.50s in the eighth mile, Micke and his BME-equipped Camaro will be contenders in the group of more than 60 Pro Modified drivers who will attempt to qualify for the 32-car field at the WSOPM.

“Our racers need the very best components money can buy when they’re competing at Doorslammer racing’s highest level,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and WSOPM promoter. “Bill Miller and his team at BME know what these guys need to win. Bill also knows it’s important to support his customers and support events that are good for the sport. BME has been a valued partner of the WSOPM since the beginning, and a valued partner of Drag Illustrated for over a decade. We appreciate his continued support and belief in what we’re doing.”

Along with Pro Mod, the WSOPM event lineup includes the second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the inaugural FTI Performance Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship, the inaugural FTI Performance Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship, and the Super Pro Shootout.

For more information, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com. To purchase tickets to the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, check out https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans can livestream the event at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3.