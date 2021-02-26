Bill Miller Engineering Renews Support of World Doorslammer Nationals as Event Sponsor

Bill Miller Engineering (BME), the industry-leading manufacturer of aluminum connecting rods, forged racing pistons and more, is continuing its support of the second annual CTech Manufacturing World Doorslammer Nationals presented by JEGS as an event sponsor. The race is set for March 5-7 at Orlando Speed World Dragway.

The race features $75,000-to-win Pro Stock and $50,000-to-win Pro Mod, as well as a slew of sportsman classes like Top Sportsman, Factory Shootout, Comp Eliminator and Stock/Super Stock.



“We were proud to be a part of the inaugural World Doorslammer Nationals last year, and we’re thrilled to continue our support of the event,” said Bill Miller, founder, BME. “We’ve always supported the team at Drag Illustrated, whether it’s through advertising in the magazine or signing on as a sponsor of their events. This is where our customers are, so it’s a natural fit for us.”

A noted powerhouse in motorsports, BME has manufactured championship-winning aluminum connecting rods, forged racing pistons, wrist pins and superchargers for more than four decades. Operating out of a state-of-the-art facility with over 35 Okuma and Haas CNC machines in Carson City, Nev., BME has stayed at the forefront of machine tool technology.

One of BME’s most recent new product offerings, the Pro Mod Rod, was developed with high-horsepower, extreme RPM, boosted Pro Mod engines in mind. Races like the World Doorslammer Nationals provide the ultimate proving ground for the product.

“These Pro Mod guys are constantly pushing their cars and engines to the limit,” Miller said. “As a manufacturer for over 45 years, it’s been our mission to stay ahead of the curve to provide rods and pistons that are built to last in these high-horsepower engines.”

Outside of the Pro Mod world, BME produces rods, pistons, wrist pins and superchargers for 11,000-horsepower Top Fuel and Funny Car teams. Their products are also used in the drag radial scene, most notably in Mark Micke’s Jason Carter-owned ’78 Malibu in Radial vs. the World and Pro 275 competition. Micke and Carter have been as quick as 3.62 at over 221 MPH in Radial vs. the World trim.

“Bill Miller is a legend when it comes to producing parts for the most powerful engines in drag racing,” said Wes Buck, founder and editorial director, Drag Illustrated. “Bill is big on innovation and independent thinking, and that’s what we’re all about. He’s not afraid to think outside the box or take big swings when it comes to improving his products, which perfectly aligns with what we’re trying to do with the World Doorslammer Nationals.”

For more information on Bill Miller Engineering, visit www.BMELtd.com.

