Bill Miller Engineering Joins World Series of Pro Mod as Event Sponsor

Bill Miller Engineering (BME), an industry leader in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, has been named an event sponsor of the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod, March 3-5, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. BME is the latest brand to lend its support to the $100,000 winner-take-all Pro Mod invitational.

“We’ve been involved with Pro Mod since the beginning, so it was a natural decision for us to support the World Series of Pro Mod,” said BME founder Bill Miller. “We’ve advertised in Drag Illustrated for many years, and we’ve always supported the big events that Wes [Buck] and his team put on. We’re happy to be a part of this race.”

“I can’t say enough about Bill Miller and his contributions not only to our efforts, but to drag racing in general,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder and WSOPM promoter. “BME has been a valued partner of ours for over a decade. Their products are used by some of the biggest names in the industry. Bill supports events that are good for the sport and good for his customers, and it means a lot that he’s getting involved with this year’s World Series of Pro Mod.”

A noted powerhouse in motorsports, BME has manufactured championship-winning aluminum connecting rods, forged racing pistons, wrist pins and superchargers for more than four decades. Operating out of a state-of-the-art facility in Carson City, Nev., BME has stayed at the forefront of machine tool technology.

Between testing and the recent U.S. Street Nationals at Bradenton, Mark Micke put over 25 runs on the BME Pro Mod Rod at over 9,400 RPM in his new twin-turbo Pro Mod Camaro with absolutely zero issues. Micke will be among the 50-plus invited drivers fighting for a spot in the WSOPM 32-car qualified field. He qualified No. 2 in Outlaw Pro Mod at the U.S. Street Nationals on the strength of a 3.594-second, 218.55 MPH blast.

“The technology on these doorslammers is always moving forward,” Miller said. “Everyone wants to go quicker and faster, so our challenge is to provide the engine builders and teams with components that will allow them to make more power while also staying together. Going fast is great, but it has to make it back up there for the next round, too.”

In addition to Pro Mod, the WSOPM event lineup includes the inaugural $hameless Racing Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational presented by Seminole Paving, the Xtreme Front-Wheel Drive Challenge, and the D H Davies Racing Factory Stock Classic, Top Dragster, and Super Pro.

To learn more about the World Series of Pro Mod, visit www.WorldSeriesofProMod.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.