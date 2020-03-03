Bill Miller Engineering (BME) Added As Sponsor For Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing

The sponsor list continues to grow for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing, as race officials announced today that Bill Miller Engineering (BME), an industry leader in forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, has been named a sponsor for the inaugural race.

The event takes place Friday through Sunday at Orlando Speed World Dragway, putting the focus on Pro Stock and Pro Mod. The classes will get headline status, awarding $75,000 to the winner in Pro Stock and $50,000 to the Pro Mod winner. It’s a focus that BME can get behind, too, as the company has been a longtime supporter of the popular doorslammer categories.

“Let’s face facts: people like doorslammers and they can relate to doorslammers. In the doorslammer category, and especially with Pro Mod because we’ve been involved with Pro Mod from the beginning, it’s exciting. It’s one of those deals where we’re happy to be involved. It should be a great event,” BME Founder Bill Miller said.

A noted powerhouse in motorsports, BME has manufactured championship-winning aluminum connecting rods, forged racing pistons, wrist pins and superchargers for more than four decades. Operating out of a state-of-the-art facility in Carson City, Nev., BME has stayed at the forefront of machine tool technology.

A number of world champions have used their forged aluminum pistons and connecting rods, building an impressive reputation in drag racing. Its latest innovation is a new connecting rod intended specifically for Pro Mod cars, making them a perfect partner for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals.

“The technology on the doorslammer cars is something else. Everybody loves these cars, there’s no question about it,” Miller said. “We’ve been in business for 45 years, so you have take each individual category and say, ‘How can we make this better?’ and ‘How can we make more power?’ That’s the challenge, but it’s always been our goal to improve the reliability of the product.”

The Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals will feature all of the top names in Pro Stock and Pro Mod, including reigning NHRA world champions Erica Enders in Pro Stock and Stevie “Fast” Jackson in Pro Mod.

Qualifying for the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing includes one session at 6 p.m. on Friday, three on Saturday at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. and then eliminations beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will all be streamed live on SpeedVideo.com.

“Bill Miller Engineering has been a driving force in our sport for so many years, and we’re thrilled to have them on board for this historic event,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “Bill and his team believe in fast doorslammer racing and it makes me proud to have such valued partners like that for this first-time event. I believe it’s an indication of the impact that events like the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals are having in drag racing.”

