Bill Leaf Inducted Into Cordova Dragway Park Hall of Fame

Bill Leaf, the longtime president of the Ozark Mountain Super Shifters (OMSS), has been inducted into the Cordova Dragway Park Hall of Fame. Leaf has been called the “heart and soul” of the OMSS that he has led for more than 25 years.

Leaf’s drag racing career is nothing short of legendary. Throughout the Midwest, his 1969 Chevy Nova is synonymous with the sight and sound of long, smoky burnouts and high RPM, wheels-up launches.

The OMSS is a touring stick shift drag racing series known for its no-electronics, stick shift-only brand of bracket racing. Fans of the sport have been captivated by the OMSS’s exhilarating manual shifts, minimal modern electronics, and the palpable passion that Leaf brings to the track.

Some of Leaf’s notable career highlights include the 2015 and 2006 OMSS Champion, 2006 and 2007 Eddyville Stick Shifter Champion,1992 World Series Runner Up and 2012 King of the Track Wally in Havana, Illinois.

This year’s Hall of Fame inductees also proudly feature Jim Barsema, Justin Rosenbohm, and Joel Miller, who have all made significant contributions to the sport and the Cordova Dragway Park community.

Fans, families, and fellow racers are invited to join the induction ceremony at Cordova Dragway Park in Cordova, Illinois. It will be held on the starting line on Saturday, August 26, during the World Series of Drag Racing at 5 p.m.

