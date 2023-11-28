Bill Bader Jr. Discusses the Sport of Drag Racing, History of Summit Motorsports Park & Vision for the Future on ‘The Racing Business’ Podcast

Bill Bader Jr., the driving force behind Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio, is not just a promoter; he is an advocate for the sport, a guardian of its values, and a staunch believer in the boundless potential that drag racing holds. In a candid interview on “The Racing Business” podcast, Bill Bader Jr. shared insights into his journey, the challenges faced, and his unwavering commitment to ensuring the future of this adrenaline-fueled sport.

Bill Bader Jr.’s passion for drag racing is contagious, proven once again by his conversation with podcast host Jason Dukes. He encouraged the younger generation to pursue this sport with fervor, saying, “You’re going to work your butt off and be underpaid and underappreciated, so have a passion for what you do.” His belief in the potential of drag racing as the “quickest and fastest accelerating sport on the planet” resonates with those who share his vision.

Summit Motorsports Park’s success can be attributed to one simple but powerful principle: a guest-first approach. Bader Jr. emphasized, “We treat people incredibly well, genuinely care, and make decisions with our guests in mind all the time.” This philosophy extends from the facility’s front gate to every interaction within. The Bader family’s guarantee to resolve any guest dissatisfaction stands as a testament to their commitment to hospitality and integrity.

While discussing improvements and innovations at Summit Motorsports Park, Bader Jr. painted a picture of a facility that continuously evolves to meet the ever-growing demands of the sport. He emphasized that their focus goes far beyond the physical aspects of the track. “It’s not about the infrastructure,” he said. “It’s not about the beautiful facility, the seats, or the scoreboards. It’s about the experience we provide.”

Bader Jr. envisions Summit Motorsports Park as a multi-use facility, not confined to drag racing alone. He dreams of diversifying the offerings, making it a true destination for entertainment. “I want to be a multi-use facility, and I will continue to dream big and find the next Night Under Fire or Blue Suede Cruise because it’s out there,” he declared.

However, the year 2020 was a tumultuous one for the entire world, and the drag racing community was not exempt from its challenges. Bader Jr. vividly recounted the daunting decision to close Summit Motorsports Park for the entire year. He shared, “I saw things dissolving, facility lease partners canceling events, and my year dissolving before my eyes.” In the face of uncertainty, he made the bold choice to prioritize safety and responsibility over financial gain. “I did not want to be a cause of a super-spreader or wipe out my Norwalk, Ohio,” he emphasized. This commitment to the well-being of the community and guests exemplifies Bader Jr.’s unwavering principles.

In a rapid-fire round of questions, Bader Jr. dissected the landscape of drag racing. He acknowledged that the sport’s strength lies in its ability to captivate and provide quick entertainment. Yet, he didn’t shy away from addressing its weaknesses. He candidly stated that drag racing underperforms in various areas, including facilities and marketing.

However, Bader Jr. sees the biggest opportunity in the sport’s infancy, believing that drag racing has unlimited potential. He stressed that unity among peers is the key to overcoming threats and achieving the sport’s rightful place in American sports entertainment.

Bill Bader Jr.’s journey and the invaluable lessons he shared prove that his impact extends far beyond the confines of Summit Motorsports Park. He embodies the spirit of a visionary leader, one who dreams big, prioritizes guests, and is unwavering in the face of challenges. As the sport of drag racing hurtles towards the future, Bill Bader Jr.’s legacy serves as a guiding light, illuminating the path forward with passion, integrity and optimism.