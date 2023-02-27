Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Biggest Payouts Ever for Snow Outlaws Finals

Published

Tim Hailey photo

The world’s quickest nitro, alcohol, supercharged and turbocharged snowmobiles will be racing for the biggest STM Powersports Snow Outlaws purse ever as the hottest show in snowmobile drag racing finishes off the 2023 season.

The March 3-4 Weenie Roast World Finals at Lakewoods Resort in Cable, Wisconsin, promises to be an event for the ages as racers compete for Snow Outlaws championships in only the second race of the season after round 2 at Long Lake was cancelled by unseasonably warm weather.

To add to the drama, Snow Outlaws is boosting the purse to $28,000 over the three classes. including $5750 to win in Pro Outlaw and $5000 each in Pro Xtreme 55 and Pro Mods.

Team owners and riders such as Chris Connelly, Jeff Ratzlaff, Mike Allen, Dominick Ernst, Brian and Corey Sullivan, Alec Gibas, Lance Flathers, Ethan Erhardt, Jeremey Hannen, Kyle Shilts, Samson Exhaust’s Mike Baverstock, Matt Musselman, Samantha Martin, Tom Brennan, Ryan Rowe, Andy Gosch, Casey Down, Anthony Tondryk, Blake Saltzman, Tyler Stelton and more will race the Lakewoods 500 foot track.

Chad and Jenny Nyhus look forward to seeing the Snow Outlaws family converge for the legendary Weenie Roast festival of high speed thrills and late night swills.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.