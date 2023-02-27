Biggest Payouts Ever for Snow Outlaws Finals

The world’s quickest nitro, alcohol, supercharged and turbocharged snowmobiles will be racing for the biggest STM Powersports Snow Outlaws purse ever as the hottest show in snowmobile drag racing finishes off the 2023 season.

The March 3-4 Weenie Roast World Finals at Lakewoods Resort in Cable, Wisconsin, promises to be an event for the ages as racers compete for Snow Outlaws championships in only the second race of the season after round 2 at Long Lake was cancelled by unseasonably warm weather.

To add to the drama, Snow Outlaws is boosting the purse to $28,000 over the three classes. including $5750 to win in Pro Outlaw and $5000 each in Pro Xtreme 55 and Pro Mods.

Team owners and riders such as Chris Connelly, Jeff Ratzlaff, Mike Allen, Dominick Ernst, Brian and Corey Sullivan, Alec Gibas, Lance Flathers, Ethan Erhardt, Jeremey Hannen, Kyle Shilts, Samson Exhaust’s Mike Baverstock, Matt Musselman, Samantha Martin, Tom Brennan, Ryan Rowe, Andy Gosch, Casey Down, Anthony Tondryk, Blake Saltzman, Tyler Stelton and more will race the Lakewoods 500 foot track.

Chad and Jenny Nyhus look forward to seeing the Snow Outlaws family converge for the legendary Weenie Roast festival of high speed thrills and late night swills.