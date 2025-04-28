Big Names Highlight Saturday Stars of Texas Music Festival Line-Up

The fifth year of the Stampede of Speed will bring big names and incredible family fun to the Texas Motorplex, October 3-12. The Stars of Texas Music Festival, October 3-5, will once again fire up country music fans from across the country. The Saturday line-up will feature Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, Ned Ledoux and Coffey Anderson.

Tickets for the Stars of Texas Music Festival, kicking off the iconic Stampede of Speed, are on sale now. The Friday and Sunday line-ups will be announced in the coming weeks, but fans can secure their tickets to this unique event at a great price today. Single-day and weekend tickets are available. There is even a ten-day ticket option that allows fans to join us for all the unforgettable moments of this historic event.

“We are thrilled with the three-day line-up of acts that we think will be fun for the entire family, especially for the ticket value,” said Christie Meyer Johnson, Texas Motorplex co-owner. “The Saturday line-up brings a great group of country music talent to the stage, and fans will be equally as excited about the Friday and Sunday line-ups as well. There will be three full days of family-friendly entertainment on top of the amazing music. When my family built the Texas Motorplex 40 years ago, we never could have dreamed that we would be hosting country music festivals. Now that we are five years into putting on the Stars of Texas, I can’t imagine us not having it in our yearly lineup of events.”

The Texas Motorplex is celebrating 40 years of racing and entertainment with the Stampede of Speed and 40th annual Texas Fall Nationals, October 8-12. Fans will be thrilled by the biggest names in drag racing competing for the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series world championships as well as the JEGS All-Star Race. For the previous four years during the Stampede of Speed fans from across the country have been treated to country music, racing, bull riding, a massive beer expo, BBQ contests, corn hole tournaments, vendors and this year’s ten days of speed and music will continue to raise the bar.



The three days of the Stars of Texas Music Festival are an event as big as the state of Texas with bull riding, a beer expo, BBQ contests, drag racing, and so much family fun entertainment. This is the 40th year of the Texas Motorplex, so we will have more announcements about special events, ticket discounts, and surprise appearances as we get closer to the start of the Stampede of Speed,” said Meyer Johnson. “We will also be featuring two nights, Saturday and Sunday, of magical lantern releases, which is always an emotional moment. Our goal is to make sure that the fans that come from across the country leave with a Texas-size smile on their faces.”



Tickets for the Stars of Texas Music Festival and the entire Texas NHRA Fall Nationals Stampede of Speed are on sale now at www.texasmotorplex.com and www.stampedeofspeed.com.

This story was originally published on April 28, 2025.