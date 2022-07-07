Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Published

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover crash with fellow bracket racer Matthew Edwards.

Hanover police responded to the single-vehicle crash on Washington Highway Wednesday (July 6) night. A 2006 BMW, driven by Edwards, was headed north on Route 1 when it drifted into the southbound lane, according to the Hanover County Sherrif’s office. Police said the driver tried to correct the vehicle back into the northbound lanes, ran off the roadway, and flipped over. The car ultimately landed on the driver’s side.

Both of the men were ejected from the vehicle. Serra, the passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene. However, an official cause of death has yet to be released. Edwards was taken to a local hospital in critical condition for treatment. The accident is still under investigation.

Serra of Doswell, Virginia, was known for his multi-big bucks bracket race-winnings. His most recent win was the SFG $20k event this past weekend in Martin, Michigan. The 27-year-old solidified his name in bracket racing and will forever be known for his competitiveness. Last year, Serra won $100,000 driving Richard Dukes’ world-famous Chevy II at the 2021 JEGS SFG Super Bowl of Bracket Racing.

The Virginia-native was a fourth-generation drag racer and grew up making trips down the track in his junior dragster. Serra’s great-grandfather raced stock cars and dragsters. Plus, you could find his grandfather behind the wheel of a front-engine dragster, often taking on legendary names like “Big Daddy” Don Garlits.

According to Serra’s LinkedIn account, he was working at Qatar Racing Club as a Marketing Consultant for seven years. Additionally, he just celebrated his 27th birthday last month on June 17.

His family has yet to release a statement. However, friends near and far have flooded Serra’s Facebook page with heartfelt messages. Spring Fling Bracket Races writes, “Our hearts ache with the rest of the racing community over the shocking loss of Sean Serra. Prayers to the friends and family of Sean Serra and Allison Lloyd, and healing thoughts to Matthew Edwards who is reportedly in critical condition.”

Laura Ann Bailey, a close friend of Serra’s and his girlfriend Allison Amanda Llyod, shares, “I certainly was not prepared for that phone call this morning, as I don’t think any of us ever are. I wish I could find the words to make things better or easier, but I know right now there truly are none, only prayers for peace and healing in the days, months, and years to come, not just for Allison, but for Jeff Serra, and the rest of Sean’s family. Please also keep Matt Edwards in those prayers as he fights for his life from the accident that has already taken Sean from us far too soon.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Serra’s passing comes on the heels of many deaths that have rocked the drag racing world as of late. Our deepest condolences go out to Serra’s friends and family. Additionally, we’re praying for a speedy recovery for Edwards.

In this article:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Courtney Enders Joins FloRacing as Drag Racing Content Creator

Courtney Enders is no strange to creating compelling drag racing content. As she says, she was a content creator before that was a term,...

June 9, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

TWBS: “Stevie Fast” Talks Sea Towing, Superchargers and Staying Out Front Amidst Mid-Season Pro Mod Rule Changes

“Stevie Fast” Jackson, current E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Pro Mod points leader, opens up on mid-season rule changes for supercharged and turbocharged entries and...

July 4, 2019

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.