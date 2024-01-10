Beta Motorcycles Extends Partnership with Maddi Gordon, Continuing Three-Plus Year Relationship with Gordon Family

Beta Motorcycles has been the primary sponsor for NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car driver Doug Gordon since 2020, and they will continue their support of the Gordon family through 2025 with Doug’s daughter, Maddi, at the wheel.

With Beta’s support, Doug has won three NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series National Championships and 18 NHRA National event titles. At the conclusion of the 2023 racing season, Doug retired from TAFC but will continue to work on the car at races and make tuning calls with his father Mike.

In 2024, Maddi will become the youngest female TAFC competitor in the NHRA. She will represent Beta Motorcycles during her first season of racing in the TAFC class. Beta Motorcycles, a manufacturer specializing in off-road motorcycles out of Italy, operates its United States headquarters out of Paso Robles, Calif., where the Gordon family resides.

The Gordon family provides great exposure for Beta Motorcycles across the country and overseas. Besides their on-track success, the family is well known for their comradery, sportsmanship and kindness.

“It’s a huge honor that Beta decided to renew the sponsorship, especially with me being a new driver. I know having Beta come on board in 2020 was a huge turning point for the success of our team. Hopefully, having them on board again for two more years will help bring success to the start of my TAFC driving career,” Maddi shared after it was confirmed the sponsorship had been renewed.

The team will be racing the same chassis and Beta Motorcycles livery on the Chevrolet Camaro body in 2024 with no plans to “detune” the race car. Mike and Doug understand that Maddi will require more runs to be completely comfortable in the car, but they have no doubts she’ll be ready to race for a national championship soon.

When asked about the anticipation of Maddi driving in 2024, Tim Plig, President of Beta USA, commented, “Super exciting to see. Their story is much like Beta in Italy, with the company being handed down to the next generation. Maddi will be great for the NHRA as well as Beta!”

Maddi earned her license during a Monday test session in August 2023 at Brainerd International Raceway. She will make her TAFC competition debut at the first 2024 NHRA Division 7 Regional event held at FireBird Motorsports Park in Chandler, Arizona, February 24-45.