Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bellemeur Blasts to Top Alcohol Funny Car Track Record at Summit Motorsports Park

Published

Moto Lens photo

With a 5.393 blast in his Bartone Brothers Racing 2022 Camaro-bodied car, Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Sean Bellemeur of Placentia, California, set a track elapsed time record during the first round of qualifying on May 31, 2024 at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Backup passes are not required for track records.

Bellemeur, who won at this event last year, is a multi-time NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car champion, and will be one to watch during Top Alcohol Funny Car eliminations on June 1 in his 2022 Camaro-bodied car sponsored by Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, Mastercam, Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

“We have had a very exciting event this weekend, and to see Sean Bellemeur stop the clocks at 5.393 to set a Top Alcohol Funny Car track record certainly added to that excitement,” said Bill Bader, president of Summit Motorsports Park. “We are all anxious to see if he will run even quicker during eliminations on June 1, or if another racer will set a track record. This track is well-prepped between my son, Evan Bader, and the rest of the Summit Motorsports Park track team and the NHRA Division 3 track team, so another record is certainly possible.”

For more information about the event, which runs through completion on June 1 rather than June 2, as rain is in the forecast, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024. Drag Illustrated

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023
pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

‘Street Outlaws’ Cast Member Ryan Fellows Dies in Horrific Crash While Filming

Ryan Fellows, who starred in “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America,” died in a tragic crash while filming for the show in Las Vegas on...

August 8, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.