Bellemeur Blasts to Top Alcohol Funny Car Track Record at Summit Motorsports Park

With a 5.393 blast in his Bartone Brothers Racing 2022 Camaro-bodied car, Top Alcohol Funny Car racer Sean Bellemeur of Placentia, California, set a track elapsed time record during the first round of qualifying on May 31, 2024 at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio. Backup passes are not required for track records.

Bellemeur, who won at this event last year, is a multi-time NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car champion, and will be one to watch during Top Alcohol Funny Car eliminations on June 1 in his 2022 Camaro-bodied car sponsored by Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, Mastercam, Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

“We have had a very exciting event this weekend, and to see Sean Bellemeur stop the clocks at 5.393 to set a Top Alcohol Funny Car track record certainly added to that excitement,” said Bill Bader, president of Summit Motorsports Park. “We are all anxious to see if he will run even quicker during eliminations on June 1, or if another racer will set a track record. This track is well-prepped between my son, Evan Bader, and the rest of the Summit Motorsports Park track team and the NHRA Division 3 track team, so another record is certainly possible.”

For more information about the event, which runs through completion on June 1 rather than June 2, as rain is in the forecast, call 419-668-5555 or visit summitmotorsportspark.com.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024.