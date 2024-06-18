Behind the Lens with Rick Belden on ‘The Racing Business’

In a recent episode of “The Racing Business,” host Jason Dukes welcomes Rick Belden of Rick Belden Photography, who is a seasoned photographer with a unique blend of portraiture and action photography expertise. Belden is also behind some of the iconic Drag Illustrated magazine covers. With over 30 years in the field, Belden has become a staple in the drag racing community, capturing the essence of racers both on and off the track.

A Passion for Photography and Racing

Rick Belden’s journey into the world of photography started decades ago, and his passion for the craft is evident in every shot he takes. “I don’t do probably as much racing as most drag photographers because I’m doing a lot more portraiture, although I do action as well,” Belden explained. His ability to make his subjects feel at ease and look their best has made him a sought-after photographer in the industry.

One of Belden’s favorite aspects of his job is working with strong, dedicated individuals. He shared, “I’m passionate about working with people that are just strong—not just physically strong, but mentally strong and dedicated.” This dedication is evident in his work with female drag racers like Leah Pruett, Melissa Serber, and Megan Meyer. “I can take these really strong women and make them comfortable, and you know, they look amazing.”

Total Nutrition Technology: Fueling Athletes for Over 30 Years

In addition to his photography, Rick Belden is the owner of Total Nutrition Technology, a sports nutrition company that has been around for 31 years. The company works with a variety of athletes, from mixed martial artists to NFL teams. “We’ve had it and dealt with a range of sports professionals. It’s been a great ride and opened up doors through that nutrition aspect,” Belden said.

Insights on Partnership and Passion

Belden offers valuable advice on partnerships and pursuing one’s passions. “Get someone that you absolutely positively love being around,” he advised. For Rick, success in partnerships comes from clear communication and aligned goals. “It’s about upfront, open communication. This is what our goal is, put it down in writing, and make sure you’re in alignment.”

When it comes to passion, Belden believes in its importance for fulfillment. “So many people settle for things they feel they have to do instead of things they love doing or feel passionate about,” he observed. Rick’s own passion for photography and sports nutrition has driven his career and enriched his life.

Continuous Learning and Humility

Belden’s commitment to continuous learning and humility stands out. “I think there are two types of people in this world: those people that are humble and those that are about to be,” he quipped. This mindset keeps him striving to improve and adapt in his field. “I never stop learning. I don’t ever want to be that person where I think I know everything.”

A Dedication to Excellence

Rick Belden’s dedication to his craft and his clients is evident in his approach to photography. “Every single racer I work with, I want to know a little about. I shake a hand and move on, but I want to make sure they have a good experience.” His goal is to entertain and create memorable experiences for his subjects, ensuring they leave a session feeling positive and appreciated.

For Rick Belden, photography and sports nutrition are more than just professions—they are passions that drive him to be the best he can be. His story is a testament to the power of dedication, passion, and continuous learning in achieving success and fulfillment in life.

