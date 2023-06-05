Bartone Bros Win Top Alcohol Funny Car at Cavalcade of Cars

Bartone Bros Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the Stainless Works Cavalcade of Cars at Summit Motorsports Park today.

The team set the mark on Friday as fast qualifier and never relinquished the top spot.

The Killer B’s made up of car owner Tony Bartone, driver Sean Bellemeur, and tuner Steve Boggs posted fast times all weekend. The final pass had Bellemeur driving the skull and crossbones liveried Camaro to a pass of 5.45 at 266 MPH to take the Wally, the team’s third on season.

“Boy Boggs is amazing, the Bartone Bros Racing car was a missile the whole way,” Bellemeur said. “The beauty of Top Alcohol Funny Car is that the class is very driver dependent – you have to drive it right. It will show on the scoreboard when you don’t. Being in the right place mentally is really important. Boggs has the car fast, the boys have it prepped right, and we are on a roll. I feel good in the car. Good things are happening now.”

The team will return to Summit Motorsports Park in two weeks for the NHRA Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, June 22-25.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, Mastercam along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.