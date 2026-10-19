Bartone Bros. Racing Win Top Alcohol Funny Car World Championship

Bartone Bros. Racing won the 2026 Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Funny Car World Championship. The title is the sixth for the Tony Bartone-owned team with driver Sean Bellemeur and tuner Steve Boggs.

Following Bellemeur’s win over Phil Esz in a delayed U.S. 131 Motorsports Park national event run at the Texas Motorplex last weekend, the team secured its sixth TAFC championship as the Killer B’s.

The championship is the result of eight Diamond Wallys collected so far this year at the Gatornationals, Baby Gators (regional), zMAX Dragway 4-Wide, Route 66, Maryland International Raceway, Summit Motorsports Park (regional), the U.S. Nationals at Indy and, most recently, the U.S. 131 Motorsports Park (national) win.

“This championship ranks right at the top with our five others,” Bellemeur said. “This all starts with Tony Bartone. His whole organization, his mentoring and enthusiasm for the sport of drag racing is what drives this team. Steve Boggs, an International Hall of Fame tuner, does an incredible job every weekend.

“We ran two different cars this season, but that didn’t faze this team one bit. The crew of Nick Stoms, Justin Taylor, Garrett Bateman, Brian Gawlik, Lauren McMaster and Matt Krebs are driven and get this hot rod down the track every pass.

“Our sponsors and partners (special mention to Park Miller, Red Line Synthetic Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, LLC, NGK Spark Plugs, GetSpeed, McLeod Racing and Taylor Motorsports Products) make it all possible.

“To wrap up this championship in Dallas with the great Red Line Synthetic Oil folks here on property is really special. We look forward to showing the racing world what their products can do.

“We have nine Diamond Wallys, including the championship trophy, and we are not done yet!”

The team is in the midst of the JEGS Allstars competition along with the NHRA FallNationals at the Texas Motorplex.

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The team thanks its sponsors Red Line Synthetic Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air LLC, McLeod Racing, Taylor Motorsport Products, and Mercedes-AMG Team GetSpeed.

For more information on Bartone Bros. Racing, including race recaps and photos, please visit the team site at www.BartoneBrosRacing.com.

About Bartone Bros. Racing

Tony Bartone, team owner, is a former NHRA World Champion driver and team owner with nearly 100 NHRA National Event wins in his driving and owning career. The “Killer B’s” (Bartone, Bellemeur, and Boggs) have won more races and championships since teaming up on a full-time basis in 2018 than any other team in Top Alcohol Drag Racing. Team records include six NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car World Championships; five Mid-West Drag Racing Series Top Alcohol Funny Car Championships; 54 NHRA National Event Wins; and the Top Alcohol Funny Car world record at 5.33 and 281 MPH in the quarter mile.

Bartone Bros. Racing with GetSpeed also campaigns a Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo car in the Asian Le Mans Series, International GT Open Championship and the SRO GT World Challenge Europe Championship Powered by AWS for driver Anthony Bartone.

This story was originally published on October 19, 2026.