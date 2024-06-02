Bartone Bros. Racing Win Top Alcohol Funny Car at Summit Motorsports Park and Break Track Record

Bartone Bros. Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the 18th Annual University Hospitals Cavalcade of Stars presented by Budweiser and NHRA North Central Division 3 regional run at Summit Motorsports Park.

The Killer B’s (Tony Bartone, Sean Bellemeur, and Steve Boggs) had the Bartone Bros. Racing Pirate Ship full sail all weekend. The team rolled the red and black Top Alcohol Funny Car off the trailer Friday night and set the tone for the weekend. Sean Bellemeur drove to a round one qualifying pass of 5.393 and 269 breaking the previous Summit Motorsports Park track record.

The decision was then made by the track management to finish the weekend’s running on Saturday with rain in the forecast for Sunday. The Bartone Bros. Racing crew of Troy Green, Nick Stoms, Justin Taylor, Garret Bateman, Seth Shebester, and Matt Krebs put in the work to go four rounds in one day to take the Wally with a final run of 5.46 and 270 MPH.

“There was a lot going on this weekend from a shortened schedule, a fireworks delay, to two bye runs, that is when I rely on the strength of this Bartone Bros. Racing team,” Bellemeur said. “We keep each calm and lean on one another. At the end of the day, we work as a team and put on win lights.

“Regional points are just as valuable as national wins. They all count toward the end goal. After Indy and our misfortune there, we were pretty focused this weekend. These guys are incredible, just resilient as hell. Throw anything you want at them, schedule changes, weather, oils downs, whatever it’s a special group.

“How about old Steve Boggs, two runs in a row, he finds a problem, changes a ton of things, and the Pirate Ship goes down Broadway for the win in the final.

“Thanks to Tony Bartone and the team for another great performance this weekend.”

On the record-breaking run from Friday night where he made a 5,393 and 269 MPH pass. “This is Norwalk, my favorite track in the country so the record is special. Bill Bader and this team here are great. No one tops this track for putting together great events for the fans. They made a big deal about it which is special to me and the boys.”

The team will return to Summit Motorsports Park for the 18th Annual Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals to run June 27-30.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK, and Mastercam along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

For more information on Bartone Bros Racing, including race recaps and photos, please visit the team site at www.BartoneBrosRacing.com.

This story was originally published on June 2, 2024.