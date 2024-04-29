Bartone Bros. Racing Win Top Alcohol Funny Car at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMax Dragway

Bartone Bros. Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte, NC. The Killer B’s added a second win on the weekend with the team’s sportscar team taking a win with Anthony Bartone Jr. in Portugal.

Bellemeur wins at zMAX, making it two NHRA 4-Wide National events in a row

Bellemeur equals car owner Tony Bartone’s NHRA National TAFC win record of 38

Bartone Jr. takes the win on Saturday in the International GT Open race in Portugal with a convincing drive

The Killer B’s rolled into zMAX Dragway as the defending NHRA 4-Wide Nationals winners from Vegas two weeks ago. Bellemeur and tuner Steve Boggs were only bested once in the seven runs they made this weekend. Bellemuer drove to a 5.428 at 268 MPH run in the final to win the Wally at the house that Bruton Smith built.

“We were fast off the trailer all thanks to the boys,” Bellemeur said. “Steve Boggs and the guys are putting this Pirate Ship together the way they know how. Sometimes it is the underrated and the unnoticed people, like the ones back home, the ones at the shop, everyone who wears the Bartone Bros shirt makes a difference and this is for them. When you get on a roll it is not because of just one or two people, it’s everybody.

“Tony told me a couple of years ago ‘that you are starting to win a lot.’ If you pass me, you’re fired. He has always been supportive win or lose which makes this such a great team. It is an honor to be mentioned with the likes of Tony Bartone. It is a dream come true for a boy who watched Alcohol Funny Cars and idolized Tony Bartone as a child. It is an absolute honor to drive his car.

“Two 4-Wide wins in a row! By the time they are over I am kind of glad, but the way we run them I wish they were all 4-Wide right now. We seem to have a pretty good strategy going, and I am excited for the rest of the season.

“I want to thank everyone who gets us to the track, especially Tony Bartone. Steve Boggs is a legendary tuner and makes this Pirate Ship sail. The boys, Troy Green, Nick Stoms, Justin Taylor, Garret Bateman, Seth Shebester, and Matt Krebs, really put in the work to get us to the winner’s circle.”

Tony Bartone was in Portugal supporting Anthony with one eye on what was happening at zMAX Dragway.

Fabian Schiller, left, Anthony Bartone Jr., center, and Tony Bartone celebrate in Portugal.

“What a weekend,” Tony Bartone said. “We competed on two different continents and won on both. My son, Anthony, won the Pro race in the International GT Open on Saturday in the Bartone Bros. Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 car at Portimão in Portugal. Then, to have Sean and the team back that up by taking our second NHRA 4-Wide National win of the year is all a dad and a team owner can ask for. Sean equaled my 38 NHRA National Top Alcohol Funny Car wins, and I hope he buries me with many more. I am a proud dad and team owner this weekend.”

The team makes the turn to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in support of the Cleetus and Cars show next weekend, May 3-4.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Tallon Air, NGK, and Mastercam along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

