Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bartone Bros Racing Win Top Alcohol Funny Car at Four-Wide Nationals in Charlotte

Published

Bartone Bros Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the Circle K NHRA 4 Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway today.

The Killer Bs made up of car owner Tony Bartone, driver Sean Bellemeur, and tuner Steve Boggs had the car to beat all weekend. Fastest in each run, Bellemeur drove the Bartone Bros Racing Chevrolet Camaro to a 5.453 @ 267.96 MPH final pass to take the Wally. The win is the team’s second in as many weekends taking a regional victory in Las Vegas last weekend.

“The Killer Bs deserve this,” Bellemeur said. “We had the car to win in Vegas and I just didn’t come through for them. For Tony, Steve, and the guys they deserve this win. We had a missile all weekend long going low ET. The car is phenomenal.

“It feels like we are on a roll. We stayed in Vegas and won the regional last weekend. I think we are getting back to our Killer Bs form. I can’t wait until next week. Time to start catching up in points to some of these guys.”

The team will travel to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park next weekend for a regional to support the Cleetus & Cars event, May 6-7.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, Mastercam along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

The Wes Buck Show

Tom Gunner aka “Jimmy Dale” – The Wes Buck Show EP. 298

Drag racing’s No. 1 talk show returns to break down all the latest news and hottest topics in the sport of drag racing. Each...

April 19, 2023

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.