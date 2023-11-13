Bartone Bros Racing Secure Top Alcohol Funny Car Wally in Pomona, Winning Three Consecutive races

Bartone Bros Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona. The win is the team’s third in consecutive race weekends.

Sean Bellemeur, who is local to the track, made his first pass in the right lane in 1994 in a Junior Dragster. Fast forward 29 years and he posted his 36th National win at the track where it all began. Bellemeur drove the Bartone Bros Racing Pirate Ship to a 5.45 and 265 MPH final run to win over Shane Westerfield.

The Killer B’s have been on a roll the last third of the season, winning big at Indy, Maple Grove and Vegas. Throughout the weekend, the team had the Pirate Ship sailing down the southern California track, posting strong times while matching the tune to the track.

The win brings the Killer B’s their fifth Wally National trophy, joining those from Las Vegas, Charlotte, Indy, and Maple Grove. In addition, the Tony Bartone-led team has three Regional wins, two in Las Vegas and one in Norwalk.

“The Pomona track was an interesting hurdle to jump all weekend,” Bellemeur said. “Part of the problem was we ran into so many different conditions that Steve (Boggs) and the guys were constantly having to adjust to the changing track.

“It feels great going into the off-season having such a fast car. We’re on a roll right now. I wish it was the beginning of the season so we’d be able to take advantage of that momentum. Winning at Pomona to end the year is just special. Having my family there is awesome. There’s nothing better.

“I can see the excitement about 2024 on the faces of the guys. I can’t wait to get to work with them and get even stronger for a full-court press on the 2024 Championship right from the first test run. It’s going to be an active and fun off-season.

“Have to Tony Bartone, who is dedicated to this team. Steve Boggs just keeps proving he’s the best tuner in the business. My guys Troy, Garrett, Justin, Seth, Matt and Nick for all of their knowledge and work. Without them, we don’t get off trailer or down the track.”

The team will head into the off-season with the number two plate based on the final Lucas Oil Drag Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car points standings.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, and Mastercam, along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.