Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Bartone Bros Racing Secure Top Alcohol Funny Car Wally in Pomona, Winning Three Consecutive races

Published

Bartone Bros Racing won Top Alcohol Funny Car at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at Pomona. The win is the team’s third in consecutive race weekends.

Sean Bellemeur, who is local to the track, made his first pass in the right lane in 1994 in a Junior Dragster. Fast forward 29 years and he posted his 36th National win at the track where it all began. Bellemeur drove the Bartone Bros Racing Pirate Ship to a 5.45 and 265 MPH final run to win over Shane Westerfield.

The Killer B’s have been on a roll the last third of the season, winning big at Indy, Maple Grove and Vegas. Throughout the weekend, the team had the Pirate Ship sailing down the southern California track, posting strong times while matching the tune to the track.

The win brings the Killer B’s their fifth Wally National trophy, joining those from Las Vegas, Charlotte, Indy, and Maple Grove. In addition, the Tony Bartone-led team has three Regional wins, two in Las Vegas and one in Norwalk.

“The Pomona track was an interesting hurdle to jump all weekend,” Bellemeur said. “Part of the problem was we ran into so many different conditions that Steve (Boggs) and the guys were constantly having to adjust to the changing track.

“It feels great going into the off-season having such a fast car. We’re on a roll right now. I wish it was the beginning of the season so we’d be able to take advantage of that momentum. Winning at Pomona to end the year is just special. Having my family there is awesome. There’s nothing better.

“I can see the excitement about 2024 on the faces of the guys. I can’t wait to get to work with them and get even stronger for a full-court press on the 2024 Championship right from the first test run. It’s going to be an active and fun off-season.

“Have to Tony Bartone, who is dedicated to this team. Steve Boggs just keeps proving he’s the best tuner in the business. My guys Troy, Garrett, Justin, Seth, Matt and Nick for all of their knowledge and work. Without them, we don’t get off trailer or down the track.” 

The team will head into the off-season with the number two plate based on the final Lucas Oil Drag Racing Top Alcohol Funny Car points standings.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK Spark Plugs, and Mastercam, along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.