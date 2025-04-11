Bartone Bros. Racing Ready for Challenges at NHRA 4-Wide Nationals

Bartone Bros. Racing heads into The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend prepared to tackle significant challenges during the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals. With the reigning TAFC champions bringing Tony Bartone’s brand-new injected nitro Top Alcohol Funny Car, the team is positioned to navigate tighter restrictions and unpredictable conditions.

Following successful debuts at both the Baby Gators and Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida, the team now faces the dual challenge of severe weather conditions and a newly implemented reduction in nitro percentage to 91.5. Experienced driver Sean Bellemeur is undeterred and ready for action.

“We have two major challenges this weekend: terrible weather conditions for the nitro car and a reduction in nitro percentage to 91.5,” said Bellemeur. “Both of these variables are new to this program, so it’s really anyone’s guess how the car will perform.”

Bellemeur, known for his steady focus, emphasized the team’s strategy of blocking out external distractions. “It’s important for us as a team to block out the noise,” he continued. “There’s a lot of talk, bickering, and controversy about our car right now. The ‘Killer B’s’ have dealt with this before. We’ll keep our heads down, stay focused on the task at hand, and go racing. That’s what this is all about, isn’t it? Let’s go racing!”

Since its initial testing phase at a nitro percentage of 95, NHRA regulations have progressively tightened—first to 94 and now down to the current 91.5 percent level. The Bartone Bros. team fully anticipated these shifts and remains committed to evaluating their car’s performance under the new constraints.

“We knew going in that this would be a ‘big picture’ process,” Bellemeur added. “We’ll have to see how the car reacts under these conditions with the new rules.”

This story was originally published on April 11, 2025.