Bartone Bros Racing Ready for 2023 Drag Racing Season

Bartone Bros Racing will kick off the 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals to run at Gainesville Raceway, March 9-12.

The three-time NHRA Top Alcohol Championship winning team will return with the potent combination of the “Killer Bs” – team owner Tony Bartone, driver Sean Bellemeur, and crew chief Steve Boggs. The team is coming off of a 2022 season where they won four NHRA National races and three Mid-West Drag Racing Series events.

“The ‘Killer Bs’ are back for 2023,” Bartone said. “Sean is back driving and Steve continues with us guiding the preparation of the car. We are glad to have Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK, and Mastercam riding on our Bartone Bros Racing Chevrolet Camaro for the 2023 season. The goal is to win every weekend. We have the resources, driver, team, and all the elements to get our number one plate back.”

Bellemeur shares Bartone’s drive to get the number one back on the side of the Bartone Bros Racing Chevrolet Camaro in 2023.

“We have a new look with the same expectation, which is simple – winning the World Championship,” Bellemeur said. “One of the real luxuries of being part of Bartone Bros Racing is the expectation of winning. Tony expects us to win every weekend. That helps me and each team member rise to the challenge with every pass. We feel we left a lot on the table last year.

“Tony is a great team owner who gives us all the resources we need to be successful. We have the Bartone Bros Racing livery back on the side of the car. New look, same goals. The competition is as tough as it has ever been. We are full throttle ahead to get our number one back.”

The 2023 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series season begins March 9-12 at Gainesville Raceway in Florida.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, NGK, and Mastercam along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

