Bartone Bros. Racing Make NHRA History Winning the Gatornationals in Top Alcohol Funny Car 

Published

Driver Sean Bellemeur and Bartone Bros. Racing, also known as the “Killer B’s,” finally settled the Top Alcohol Funny Car Gatornationals run for the Wally today at zMAX Dragway.

The delay, due to weather in Gainesville in March, matched Bellemeur up against Chip Beverett. Bellemeur cut a .009 light and ran a 5.42 and 269 MPH to take the Wally and Gator trophies.

The win is the first time in NHRA Top Alcohol Funny Car history that a nitro-injected Top Alcohol Funny Car (A/Fuel) has won an NHRA national event. The win is Bellemeur’s 44th national event win.

“This is a full circle win,” Bellemeur said. “The whole team has been through a lot developing this injected nitro Top Alcohol Funny Car in plain sight. With the rules changes, three different tracks, and adjustments every weekend, it has been tough. To put a statement on it by running fast and cutting a good light makes the hard work worth it. We are only half done for the weekend. We have to get it done later and tomorrow. Big picture, we must start collecting points.

“Tony (Bartone, team owner) is in Portugal watching his son Anthony, who finished third today, so I hope he is having a glass of wine with a smile on his face. I have to thank Tony for his commitment, and Steve Boggs, who knows this combination and makes it go fast. Our great crew: Troy Green, Nick Stoms, Justin Taylor, Garret Bateman, Brian Gawlik, Lauren McMaster, and Matt Krebs have worked so hard this spring to get this car going.”

Bartone Bros. Racing Record Breaking Gatornationals/“Baby Gators” Weekend:

* National Top Alcohol Funny Car record pass of 5.33 and 281.42 MPH.

* First time in history that a Top Alcohol Funny Car has gone over 280 MPH.

* First time in history that a Nitro Injected Top Alcohol Funny Car has won an NHRA National event.

The team would like to thank team sponsors Red Line Synthetic Oil, Roger Dean Chevrolet, Talon Air, LLC, NGK Spark Plugs, and Mastercam, along with product sponsors Simpson Performance Products and Taylor Motorsports Products.

For more information on Bartone Bros Racing, including race recaps and photos, please visit the team site at www.BartoneBrosRacing.com

This story was originally published on April 26, 2025. Drag Illustrated

