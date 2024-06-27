Connect with us

News

Bartone Bros. Racing in Norwalk and Belgium This Weekend

Published

It’s another busy weekend for Bartone Bros. Racing. The Killer B’s are back at Summit Motorsports Park and Anthony Bartone will be competing in the SRO Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe Crowdstrike Spa 24 Hours.  

Sean Bellemeur drove the Pirate Ship to a track record 5.393 and 269 MPH three weeks at Norwalk to set a new Top Alcohol Funny Car mark and went on to win the regional Wally. The team is looking for another trophy and fast times this weekend.

“We had an interesting weekend there three weeks ago,” Bellemeur said. “We got lucky and found an issue with the car on a bye run which turned out to be a mechanical problem while running in certain conditions. We expect hot, nasty weather, so I know Steve and the boys have learned from the Cavalcade of Stars regional, and I feel like we’re prepared. We’re ready.

“It’s always nice to hit a home run and see the car fly when the conditions call for it (commenting on the track record). Our competitors know what Steve and the guys are capable of, but unfortunately it looks like the weather will be far different this weekend. The Killer’s know what to do. I feel like it’s going to be a great weekend.

“Norwalk is hands down my favorite track. Many facilities have a special place in my heart for various reasons, but Norwalk is No. 1 for me. The Bader family and their staff have gone above and beyond for the racers, media, fans, and everyone else that sets foot onto Summit Motorsports Park. I love racing there. I love the fans. I love the ice cream. I can’t wait!”

The Crowdstrike 24 Hours of Spa will take the green at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.  Anthony Bartone (USA) is teamed with James Kell (GBR), Yannick Mettler (SUI), and Aaron Walker (GBR) for the twice around the clock all GT3 car classic boasting a field of 67 cars.

The last time the two programs ran on the same weekend, Bellemeur won the 4-Wide at zMAX Dragway and Anthony won the GT3 race in Portimao, Spain. Looking for a repeat this weekend!

This story was originally published on June 27, 2024. Drag Illustrated

